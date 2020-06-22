Hyun Bin lookalike? 'CLOY' fans crush on Vico Sotto and his Father's Day greeting for Vic

MANILA, Philippines — A few days after his birthday, Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto was again the talk of the town on social media, but this time, for superimposing the face of his father, TV host Vic Sotto, on the face of "Crash Landing on You" (CLOY) star Hyun Bin.

In his Facebook account, Vico greeted Vic. "Happy Father's Day, Captain Vic!," Vico captioned the photo, owing from Hyun Bin's "CLOY" character, Captain Ri.

The photo immediately became viral, with 90,000 likes, almost 3,000 comments and 2,100 shares as of writing.

"I cannot unsee," commented one Internet user.

"Pwede!" said another.

"Happy Father's day po sa Father in-law ko," added another Internet user, attaching a Photoshopped photo of her as bride with Vico as groom.

"Happy Father's Day tatay Vic Sotto . And Happy Father's Day din Love Vico Sotto soon to be tatay ng mga kids namen!" assumed another user.

"Daddy Vic thank you for bringing Vico in our lives!! Happy Father's Day!!" shared another user.

The son of Vic with actress Coney Reyes just marked his 31st birthday last June 17.

Vico also greeted his dad on his dad's birthday last April 28.

Meanwhile, South Korean actor Hyun Bin recently thanked his Filipino fans for their support as the new endorser of two Filipino brands.

In an interview with Metro Style, the "Crash Landing On You" actor said he will visit the Philippines soon if there’s an opportunity.

“I thank them for their attention and if there will be an opportunity and time, I hope to have a chance to meet and communicate with the fans up close,” he said.

His visit, however, will have to wait as the world continues to fight the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I hope these anxieties will be gone soon, and I think COVID-19 was a momentum that gave the preciousness of daily life. I just hope to go back to the daily lives that were comfortable,” he said.

In the same interview, Hyun Bin also talked about the international success of his series "Crash Landing on You" with Son Ye-Jin. He said that his Captain Ri role stands out from his other roles.

“The role of Ri Jeong-hyeok in ‘Crash Landing on You’ had more warmth and innocence compared to the other roles that I have acted. So I think it was a bit more special in terms of expressing the role,” he explained.

