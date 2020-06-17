COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto
Philstar.com/Irish May Lising
Vico Sotto's birthday surprise: P1.2-billion distance learning gadgets for Pasig teachers, students
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2020 - 8:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto might have asked supporters to hold no surprises for him today, his birthday, but he was actually the one that had a birthday surprise for the people he serves.

In a Facebook live video today, Vico announced that the Pasig government will give P1.2 billion to fund public school teachers' and students' gadgets in the upcoming school year. 

"Sa larangan ng edukasyon, nakahanap po tayo ng P1.2 billion para sa ating pampumblikong paaralan para sa mag-aaral mula sa elementarya hanggang sa senior high school -- mga tablets, iba sa kanila, laptops," Vico said. 

"Lalo na po 'yung mga ICT students pati po 'yung mga teachers nila, bibigyan po ng pamahalaan ng Pasig ng mga tablets, laptops at mga learning devices," he added. 

Physical classes have been discouraged to avoid exposing students and teachers to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

Last month, Vico said he will not let public school students to suffer in the online learning system due to lack of money. 

"Ano man ang mangyari, hindi natin puwede hayaan na mahuli ang mga mag-aaral natin sa pampublikong paaralan," Vico said on his official Facebook page. 

"In case of virtual classes, we are preparing better Internet connections at the barangay level where students can download the modules."

RELATED: Over 3k jeepney drivers receive food packs after Vico Sotto's birthday plea

'No surprises': Vico Sotto doesn't want a birthday 'mañanita'

 

 

VICO SOTTO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
29 minutes ago
Vico Sotto's birthday surprise: P1.2-billion distance learning gadgets for Pasig teachers, students
By Jan Milo Severo | 29 minutes ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto might have asked supporters to hold no surprises for him today, his birthday, but he was actually...
On the Radar
fbfb
8 hours ago
'No surprises': Vico Sotto doesn't want a birthday 'mañanita'
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
“Pakiusap na wala munang celebration o surprise party,” the Pasig City mayor “policed” his supporters...
On the Radar
fbfb
1 day ago
Health for Juan & Juana: Innovation and collaboration in times of pandemic
1 day ago
This year's Health for Juan and Juana Forum put a spotlight on innovation and collaboration as the way forward in the country’s...
On the Radar
fbfb
2 days ago
Unemployed Pinay internationally recognized for feeding jobless in Dubai
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The Filipina, Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, received the donation from Emirates Loto in commemoration of the Philippine...
On the Radar
fbfb
5 days ago
‘Mockingjay’ Aling Marie leads masses against anti-terror bill at ‘Grand Mañanita'
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 days ago
"Grand Mañanita" guest-of-honor Aling Marie addressed the crowd of hundreds of protester at UP Diliman to publicly...
On the Radar
fbfb
7 days ago
'Malansang isda!': Proposal not to translate English cartoons to Filipino gets mixed reactions
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Sen. Pia Cayetano's proposal not to translate foreign cartoon shows to Filipino gained mixed reactions from social media...
On the Radar
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with