Vico Sotto's birthday surprise: P1.2-billion distance learning gadgets for Pasig teachers, students

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto might have asked supporters to hold no surprises for him today, his birthday, but he was actually the one that had a birthday surprise for the people he serves.

In a Facebook live video today, Vico announced that the Pasig government will give P1.2 billion to fund public school teachers' and students' gadgets in the upcoming school year.

"Sa larangan ng edukasyon, nakahanap po tayo ng P1.2 billion para sa ating pampumblikong paaralan para sa mag-aaral mula sa elementarya hanggang sa senior high school -- mga tablets, iba sa kanila, laptops," Vico said.

"Lalo na po 'yung mga ICT students pati po 'yung mga teachers nila, bibigyan po ng pamahalaan ng Pasig ng mga tablets, laptops at mga learning devices," he added.

Physical classes have been discouraged to avoid exposing students and teachers to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Last month, Vico said he will not let public school students to suffer in the online learning system due to lack of money.

"Ano man ang mangyari, hindi natin puwede hayaan na mahuli ang mga mag-aaral natin sa pampublikong paaralan," Vico said on his official Facebook page.

"In case of virtual classes, we are preparing better Internet connections at the barangay level where students can download the modules."

