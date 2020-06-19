Army honors Ronnie Liang for service as COVID-19 frontliner

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actor Ronnie Liang was conferred official recognition by the Philippine Army for his service as a frontliner amid the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a video dated June 16, uploaded by the multitalented star yesterday, he is seen receiving the Meritorious Achievement Medal (MAM) and Disaster Achievement Relief & Rehabilitation Operation (DRRO) Ribbon.



“I will always be grateful for these awards and may it remind me to always pay it forward. It’s a humbling experience to be doing this alongside the generous & selfless men & women of Philippine Army. Saludo ako sa inyo. Mabuhay Tayong Lahat,” Ronnie posted on social media.



“I would like to thank my Army Family Headed by Army Commanding General Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay & our Armor Pambato Division Family Headed by MGen. Robert C. Dauz for the recognition and support.”



An army reservist since 2018, Ronnie's duties as a military frontliner included distributing relief goods, transporting healthcare workers and operating checkpoints.

