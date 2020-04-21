Singer Ronnie Liang mans checkpoint as COVID-19 frontliner

MANILA, Philippines — Singer and Philippine Army reservist Ronnie Liang continues his service for the Filipino people as a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic frontliner.

In his Instagram account, Ronnie posted a photo of him manning the check point in MacArthur Highway in Valenzuela City.

“Check Point Duty!” Ronnie wrote.

He added the hashtags #EnhancedCommunityQuarantine #stayhome #stayhealthy #staysafe #ParaSaBayan #socialdistancing #Covid_19 #COVID19PH #FightCovid19 #army #armor #covid19 #staysafe #flattenthecurve #lieutenant #reservist

In another post, Ronnie said, “A life of service to others is the life worth living.”

Ronnie was also part of the team that transported stranded healthcare workers to hospitals during the early days of the enhanced community quarantine.

“We were tasked to pick up nurses, doctors and medical personnel around Monumento (Caloocan City), and drive them to their respective workplaces like the Philippine Heart Center and then we bring them back once they’re done with their shifts. We’re out the whole day,” Ronnie said in an interview with Inquirer.

Ronnie joined the military as an Army reservist in 2018. Last February, he was promoted to second liutenant after undergoing trainings at the Armor Division of Camp O’Donnell in Tarlac.