'Kinikilig ako': KC Concepcion confirms having 'happy' love life

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress KC Concepcion opened up about having a "happy" love life.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” last Sunday, KC said she's now looking for a serious relationship now that she's getting older.

"Okay naman ako. May mga kausap ako and thank you Lord na kinikilig ako," she said.

“Kasi siyempre ang hanap natin ngayon, 'yung medyo mas deeper. Hindi na 'yung for play, play. Sasabihin ko sa inyo kapag dumating 'yun," she added.

In her interview with Tim Yap recently, KC described her ideal man.

“Somebody that is established, somebody that is respected, somebody that has values that resonate with me, somebody who actually cares and shows that and is able to express that. I want to be able to be of value to the people that are in my life,” she said.

Related: WATCH: KC Concepcion gets real about relationship with Sharon Cuneta

KC is now romantically linked to international music star and "The Voice Philippines" coach Apl.de.ap.

Recently, Apl l was seen in the comments section of the live video of KC and Judy Ann Santos.

It can be recalled that KC and Apl reportedly started officially dating last December. They were also seen together in an exclusive club in Los Angeles, California last October.

RELATED: Apl.de.ap's comments for KC Concepcion fuel romantic links anew

KC Concepcion breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Piolo Pascual