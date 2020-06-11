Karylle, Ryan Bang, Amy Perez share funny preparations for 'It's Showtime' comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the much-awaited comeback of “It's Showtime” on Saturday, hosts of the staple ABS-CBN noontime variety show have been busy with individual preparations before finally meeting each other back at the studio again for the first time in months due to the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

Back in March, the staging of "It's Showtime" and other live entertainment shows of ABS-CBN was suspended in compliance with the local COVID-19 lockdown.

The show is now set to return with new segments to kick off its grand return only two sunsets away.

Until then, here’s how some of your favorite “It’s Showtime” hosts have been gearing up to bring smiles nationwide as we tune in this June 13.

Karylle to dye hair for the first time

With her co-hosts focused on getting back into shape for the camera, Karylle's main concern is she hasn't been to the parlor lately due to the lockdown.

She revealed that her husband, Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon, bought hair dye for her so that they can take on the task together.

“Never have I ever dyed my hair. Ito 'yung first time. 'Yung sa bahay, so may gloves 'yan tapos 'yung parang ewan ko parang isi-squeeze na bottle. So mamaya, mamaya 'yun yung project namin,” Karylle told Philstar.com and other media during the Wednesday "It's Showtime Magkaisayahan" online press gathering.

She's also been busy with general cleaning, scrubbing floors spotless, as seen in her social media stories, and clearing delivery boxes and the sort.

“Humihingi rin ako ng tips doon sa ibang tao na sanay nang lumabas at pumasok sa trabaho, pero s'yempre lahat naman ng takot na baka kung anuman ang mangyari sa'tin, natatakpan 'yan ng ano eh... 'yung excitement. 'Yung gigil na magkakasama na ulit tayo sa studio.”

Ryan Bang orders yoga mat

Ryan went on a different direction from his peers who ordered treadmills and other exercise equipment.

Instead, he opted to buy a yoga mat to cram situps before Saturday.

The said mat has not arrived.

“Ako naman po eh syempre ano, nag-order din po ako. Hindi ko kaya kasi treadmill. Nag-order ako yoga mat. 'Yung nalaman ko babalik tayo sa 'Showtime,' nag-order ako yoga mat. Ang problema, 'di ba Sabado 'yung balik natin? Bukas pa 'yung... hindi pa dumarating 'yung yoga mat ko! Hindi pa dumarating, ano eh, hindi ko matawagan, walang number nilagay eh. So baka bukas. So bukas 'pag darating 'yung yoga mat, subukan kong mag-situp para Sabado.”

Tyang Amy learns to do makeup

Amy Perez, meanwhile, now knows how to do her own makeup after studying with Jigs Mayuga, whose credits include chief makeup artist on reality TV series "Project Runway Philippines."

“Sa 30 plus years ko sa industriya na ito... hindi talaga ako marunong mag-makeup. Umaasa lang ako sa aking makeup artist na si Nelson Buenaventura na mas matagal pa ang naging pagsasama namin kesa sa unang asawa ko. Marunong na ko mag-makeup, thanks to Jigs Mayuga na tinuruan ako.”

She’s been getting ready in the visual department after the long break afforded by the lockdown.

“Tapos 'yung mga puting buhok ko, medyo pinapansin ko na sila ngayon dahil kailangan nang magpakulay. Pero alam mo 'yung ang sarap ng feeling na ilang buwan hindi ka nag-makeup, hindi ka nag-hairspray, hindi ka nag-nail polish? Ang sarap! Pero ngayon babalik na silang lahat.”

Tyang is also staying strong with her own personal fitness challenge to demolish “humps” that she developed during the quarantine.

“Medyo nag-e-exercise na ko ngayon, kasi andami ko nang napagawang humps. Inalagaan ko 'yan ng ilang buwan eh,” she said, drawing laughs.

“Pero talagang gano'n eh. Kailangan mag-exercise so para to be healthy, 'di ba? Saka kasama sa trabaho namin 'yun na kailangan eh mukhang hindi tayo tumatanda.”

She had to learn the hard way that exercises are made to look easy by seasoned trainers who upload fitness videos.

“T'saka bakit ganon, 'yung mga exercise na pinapanood natin parang daling dali sila pero nung ginagawa ko na, hirap na hirap ako? ‘Yung mga pa-situps situps na yan, ang hirap hirap pala!"

