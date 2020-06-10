‘It’s Showtime’ new segments to help workers displaced by COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — “It’s Showtime” hosts Vhong Navarro and Jhong Hilario cannot wait to be back on air via the new Kapamilya Channel on SKY, Cablelink, G Sat and most PCTA member-cable operators nationwide beginning June 13.

In fact, Vhong said, he asked his wife to cut his hair in preparation for shooting the noontime show live from the studio once more.

“Talagang pinaghandaan namin dahil maraming mga segments ang bagong-bago,” Vhong told the press in an online teleconference Tuesday.

Apart from having “new normal” guidelines on set such as physical distancing and requiring vulnerable cast members like Little Yorme and senior citizen judges of “Tawag Ng Tanghalan” to work from home via online conferencing, Vhong and Jhong introduced the show’s new segments designed not only to entertain but also to help those affected by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Since maraming nagbago sa mundo, nagbago rin ang mga pangangailangan ng tao kaya kami, aside from being a stage for the Madlang Pipol, we want to be a bridge to help the communities at saka para makapagbigay ng opportunities din. Sa bawat segment namin, that’s what we always think about, not just to give entertainment and fun but also to help them para sabay-sabay tayong makabangon,” explained the show’s Creative Head, Evette Borromeo.

Among the new segments is “Wanted: Now Hiring.”

“Alam naman natin na maraming nawalan ng trabaho, pero ang ginawa ng ‘It’s Showtime,’ kumausap kami ng mga companies na pwede silang matulungan,” Vhong explained the concept behind the segment.

Other new offerings include “Pamilyanaryo,” which aims to help families help others affected by the pandemic; and “Superfiestars” that would relive the fun fiestas of May that many missed due to the pandemic.

The show’s hit singing competition, “Tawag Ng Tanghalan,” would be opened to barangays or communities via online conferencing.

For shows involving families and communities, Borromeo said only one or a few representatives would be asked to be present in the studio, while the others will be asked to stay at home. Even prizes will be distributed via cashless transactions, said Jhong.

According to him, their team thought about the segments also to help a lot of people who had nothing to do at home.

“Gusto naming tumulong at the same time makapagpasaya and gusto namin ‘yung mga talent ng mga tao na ‘di nila magawa ngayon dahil sa pandemic, gusto namin madala sa ‘Showtime’ para makabangon sila at mawala ‘yung worry nila sa buhay.”

He thanked ABS-CBN for finding ways for employees like him to continue their work and to help people despite challenges like the pandemic and the TV station’s ongoing fight for franchise renewal.

“Laking pasalamat namin sa ABS dahil patuloy silang gumagawa ng paraan para ‘di maputol ‘yung pagtulong at kasiyahan na binibigay namin sa Madlang Pipol,” he enthused.

“S’yempre ‘di mo maalis ‘yung pangamba dahil hanggang ngayon ‘di pa malinaw ang lahat,” added Vhong. “Pero dasal lang… Alam naman nating lahat na malalagpasan natin, na challenge lang ito.”

