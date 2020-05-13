MOVIES
WATCH: Ellen Adarna opens up about 'difficult pregnancy,' leaving showbiz with John Lloyd Cruz
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna finally broke her silence on her showbiz hiatus during a recent teleconference with TV host and society maven Tim Yap and actress Solenn Heussaff for Tim's online Facebook show, "Tim Yap Live!"

"I didn't see you in like two years!" Solenn told Ellen.

"I know, I just really disappeared!" Ellen exclaimed.

"Ikaw pala matagal kang nag-quarantine, two years kang nag-quarantine!" Tim quipped.

"I disappeared because it started when I'm pregnant becase I had to be bedridden for three months," Ellen disclosed. 

"I had a difficult pregnancy. And then nagtuloy-tuloy na. I was enjoying my private time, my private life. I just decided na ituloy ko nalang siya and focus with the baby and I wasn't really in a good place at that time also."

"And then you decided that you're ready to face the world, okay, stop lockdown!" Tim joked.

Ellen also spoke about her recent mental training in Bali, Indonesia where she went through an activity that was so hard, she wanted to die.

"At that point, I seriously wanted to die... I was telling my mentor that I can't do this anymore. I was hoping that I would pass out so that when I wake up, I'd be out of it," she recalled.

Ellen, however, did not talk about her relationship with actor John Lloyd Cruz. 

Nonetheless, she recently posted a photo of her son with John Lloyd for the first time ever on Instagram.

She captioned the post with a mother and son emoji as well as a heart emoji.

Elias, however, was not looking at the picture but instead, in a statue at the back.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????‍??????

A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna) on

Ellen's celebrity friends like Anne Curtis and Isabelle Daza then greeted Ellen a "Happy Mother's Day" on her post.

Prior to this, Ellen also revealed her co-parenting set up with John Lloyd.

An Instagram user asked Ellen how often does she see her son.

"He stays with me. He sleeps over his dad's place twice a week because we co-parent," Ellen replied. — Video from 'Tim Yap Live!' via Facebook

