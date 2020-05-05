Ellen Adarna breaks silence on cases filed by her alleged 'paparazzi'

MANILA, Philippines — Model and actress Ellen Adarna was asked by a fan about the cybercrime and child abuse complaints filed against her in 2018.

In her “Ask Me a Question” session on her Instagram story recently, Ellen answered the question "Hows the case sa katong minor?" (How's the case with that minor?)

Related Stories Did John Lloyd Cruz cheat? Ellen Adarna speaks up

“Wala pa diay mo naka-move on ani. (Hindi pa pala kayo naka-move on dito.) Well, I think it’s public information or public record. So, if you’re really a tsismosa you can check it,” Ellen answered the fan.

It will be recalled that in 2018, Ellen was slapped by cybercrime and child abuse complaints by the parents of a teenager when she posted on Instagram the video of the girl and her friend.

Related: Parents of alleged ‘paparazzi’ sues Ellen Adarna

Ellen, who was with John Lloyd Cruz in a restaurant in Makati, thought the minor was filming them while they were eating.

“When you PAP us, We PAP you. It's a tie. #PAParazziMoves,” Ellen wrote on her Instagram account.

Related: Ellen Adarna’s ‘paparazzi’ threatens to sue actress

Ellen was a no-show in the first hearing of the case, while John Lloyd represented Ellen in the second preliminary investigation because Ellen was about to give birth to her and John Lloyd’s son at that time.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna no-show at hearing with alleged paparazzi

John Lloyd Cruz attends hearing for Ellen Adarna

Ellen Adarna no show at hearing for third time