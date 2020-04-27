Kathryn Bernardo writes sweet birthday letter for Daniel Padilla

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo penned a sweet birthday message for boyfriend Daniel Padilla.

In her Instagram account, Kathryn posted stolen pictures of Daniel that were shot in different locations.

“There's a side of you that not everyone gets to see, and it's probably my favorite. So today, I want to show the world what a beautiful person you really are,” Kathryn wrote.

The blockbuster queen added that Daniel is the living proof that guys like him do really exist in the world.

“If only they can see you the way I see you—your smile, your laughter, your heart. Your soft and fragile side. Thank you for being a living proof that guys like you still do exist in this world. I love you sooo much! Happy birthday, my mahal!” she said.

Kathryn also posted a video on her YouTube channel showing Daniel’s “different side.”

She captioned the video with the same text on her Instagram post.

The video now has over 600,000 views and more than 116,000 likes.

