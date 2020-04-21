Jessy Mendiola writes sweet birthday letter for 'rare' Luis Manzano

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola penned a romantic birthday letter for boyfriend Luis Manzano, saying that the Kapamilya actor is a rare one.

In her Instagram account, Jessy posted a photo of the versatile host, saying how grateful she is to meet a man like Luis.

“You are rare. I’m grateful to have met such a man as you. I’ve always admired your patience and kindness,” Jessy wrote.

“Not once have you made anyone feel uncomfortable in your presence. People light up when you walk into a room and you always make sure that every person you’re with feels important,” she added.

Jessy thanked her boyfriend for having a good heart.

“Thank you for having such a wonderful heart. I wish you good health, happiness and more than anything else... what your heart truly desires. Happy birthday my love. I love you,” she said.

Known for his humor, Luis posted a throwback photo of him in his Instagram account.

“At dahil birthday ko today, isang pic na ako naman magregalo sa inyo ng hotness ko. Taken two weeks after ako pinanganak,” he wrote.

Luis and Jessy will celebrate their fourth year anniversary as a couple this coming June.

In an interview with the media including Philstar.com last October, Jessy admitted that they are already talking about getting married.

“Oo napaguusapan na namin. Kahit nga 'yung kulay. Pero siyempre hindi ko muna sasabihin. Secret muna,” Jessy said.

Since the lovers are apart due to the enhanced community quarantine, they make sure to stay connected online.

“She has her books, so okay naman. We also make sure to constantly keep in touch and make lambing through our video calls," Luis said in a PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid statement sent to Philstar.com.