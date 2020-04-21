MOVIES
MUSIC
Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Jessy Mendiola writes sweet birthday letter for 'rare' Luis Manzano
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jessy Mendiola penned a romantic birthday letter for boyfriend Luis Manzano, saying that the Kapamilya actor is a rare one.

In her Instagram account, Jessy posted a photo of the versatile host, saying how grateful she is to meet a man like Luis.

“You are rare. I’m grateful to have met such a man as you. I’ve always admired your patience and kindness,” Jessy wrote.

“Not once have you made anyone feel uncomfortable in your presence. People light up when you walk into a room and you always make sure that every person you’re with feels important,” she added.

Jessy thanked her boyfriend for having a good heart.

“Thank you for having such a wonderful heart. I wish you good health, happiness and more than anything else... what your heart truly desires. Happy birthday my love. I love you,” she said.

Known for his humor, Luis posted a throwback photo of him in his Instagram account.

“At dahil birthday ko today, isang pic na ako naman magregalo sa inyo ng hotness ko. Taken two weeks after ako pinanganak,” he wrote.

Luis and Jessy will celebrate their fourth year anniversary as a couple this coming June.

In an interview with the media including Philstar.com last October, Jessy admitted that they are already talking about getting married.

“Oo napaguusapan na namin. Kahit nga 'yung kulay. Pero siyempre hindi ko muna sasabihin. Secret muna,” Jessy said. 

Since the lovers are apart due to the enhanced community quarantine, they make sure to stay connected online.

“She has her books, so okay naman. We also make sure to constantly keep in touch and make lambing through our video calls," Luis said in a PLDT Home Wifi Prepaid statement sent to Philstar.com.

JESSY MENDIOLA LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ogie Diaz fires back at Jay Sonza for calling him 'asymptopangit'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Last November, Ogie also slammed Jay after Jay called journalist Maria Ressa "ubod ng pangit."
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo pleads people to stop calling their exes during lockdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Social media users gave Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo a new moniker as the "Queen of Self-Control."
Entertainment
fbfb
Morissette Amon's 'Like A Rose' duet with A1 goes viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya singer Morissette Amon joined A1 in singing its hit song “Like A Rose” uploaded in the band’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rita Ora volunteers to become COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
English singer-songwriter Rita Ora decided to help Britain battle the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as she recently...
Entertainment
fbfb
Post-ECQ scenario: The show will go on!
By Ricky Lo | 18 hours ago
Fair weather or foul, showbiz denizens faithfully follow the industry line “the show must go on.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
6 minutes ago
Kapuso stars stage benefit concert for family of director who died of COVID-19
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 minutes ago
Kapuso stars paid tribute to the fallen GMA-7 director of photography Joseph delos Reyes, who recently died due to the novel...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 hour ago
Birthday boy Luis Manzano shares how he adjusts to ‘new normal’
1 hour ago
With his pedigree in the entertainment world, and his wide reach in touching lives of viewers since first stepping in the...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
WATCH: UNDP advocate Darren Espanto teaches kids how to fight COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
In a two-minute, animated video explainer posted on social media, Darren addressed kids in Filipino to teach simple but lifesaving...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Singer Ronnie Liang mans checkpoint as COVID-19 frontliner
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Singer and Philippine Army reservist Ronnie Liang continues his service for the Filipino people as a novel coronavirus disease...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 hours ago
Vice Ganda warns against scammers promoting fake COVID-19 efforts
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda called out a Facebook page that used his name and photo while claiming to offer money for the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with