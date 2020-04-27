Angel Locsin, Neil Arce share COVID-19 test results

MANILA, Philippines — Engaged celebrity couple Angel Locsin and Neil Arce tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In her Instagram story, Angel posted the photo of the result. She credited her strong immunity to her supplements.

“Covid free,” Angel wrote.

Angel and Neil have been actively helping frontliners in the efforts to beat COVID-19 in the country.

After celebrating her birthday last week, Angel announced that her "Unitent We Stand PH" initiative concluded with P11.35 million raised, 246 tents (225 isolation and 21 sanitation) set up, and 135 hospitals benefiting from a range of donations.

“In the beginning, our only dream was to provide tents to hospitals for patients, for our frontliners, to address the challenge in overcrowding, and to help lessen the increase of spreading the virus in hospitals, but because you were all so generous and kind, we received from you donations of food, PPEs, aircon and many others kaya naman po dahil sa inyo (so it’s only because of you) we were able to give out not only tents but also PPEs and other supplies,” Angel posted on Instagram.

