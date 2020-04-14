MOVIES
Actress Angel Locsin
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas Jr., File
Angel Locsin raises almost P11M for COVID-19 frontliners' tents
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 14, 2020 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin raised about P11 million in donations from her recent "Unitent We Stand PH" drive that aimed to provide temporary shelters for medical frontliners in different hospitals in Metro Manila.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Angel reported how much her fundraiser gathered and declared that since they have raised enough funds, they have already closed the program for now.

"Because of your overwhelming support, we are happy to announce that we have sufficiently funded the #UniTENTweStandPH campaign. With a full and grateful heart, we are now ending the fundraising and will no longer accept CASH donations through PayPal, Paymaya, or bank account," she wrote.

Although Angel and her team have stopped receiving cash donations, she assured that they will still continue distributing tents to hospitals.

"Tuloy pa rin po ang pagbibigay natin ng hospital tents sa mga ospital. Thank you very much!"

In the video post, Angel said that the almost P11 million raised would be able to help provide tents for frontliners of at least 150 hospitals.

Related: Angel Locsin leads stars in setting up air-con tents for health workers

Recently, Angel answered a Twitter user alleging that her image is slowly turning negative because of her publicity stunt in helping frontliners fighting the global novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“Ang nega nega na ng image ni @143redangel sobrang daming time humanash jusko,” the Twitter user posted.

“I didnt even say you have to impress me. yawkuna. Sana bumalik na lang yung dating angel na tahimik pang tumutulong. Yung nagugulat na lang kame na may lumalabas na pictures. Yung darna na minahal ko sana. Pero di naman ako kawalan eh,” she added.

Angel said she was just helping fellow actress Liza Soberano, who was bashed by social media users. 

“What our people need now is empathy no threats," Angel said.

“Nababash si hopie. Nagsalita ako ng totoo na tumutulong sya, na totoo naman. Nagalit ka. Bakit? Anong mali dun? Nasaang part dun na sinabi ko ang tulong ko? Sorry wala lang akong pasensya sa attitude mo, lalo na ngayon, na puro reklamo as if ikaw lang ang may karapatan sa mundo,” Angel told the Twitter user.  

Recently, some celebrities have been speaking their minds on social media on how the crisis was handled by public officials.

Liza was bashed due to her statements and was compared with Kathryn Bernardo and Angel.

“Bat dimu gayahin sila ate @143redangel at @bernardokath tumulong kana lang pa empathy emphaty ka,” a Twitter user commented on Liza.

“FYI, Tumutulong si Liza :) what you're doing is not helping,” Angel replied to the user. 

RELATED: Neil Arce defends Angel Locsin from claims that she uses COVID-19 crisis for publicity

Recommended
