Angel Locsin marks birthday in quarantine with Darna 'surprise'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Angel Locsin shared the details of the "surprise salubong" her fiance Neil Arce threw for her 35th birthday in her home in Taguig City.

"35 and proud," Angel said of her birthday post.

The post came with a video, which she opened with "Surprise! Happy birthday to me!"

According to Angel, Neil and her dad gave her the same Darna-themed birthday cake, both topped with a figurine of the Filipino superheroine that she famously portrayed in a GMA TV series years ago.

"How sweet, 'di ba, na pareho ng birthday cake ang tatay ko, binigay sa'kin, at ni Neil! Ang galing!" she shared.

She also thanked her fans for the cake they sent.

And because it is not hygienic to blow her birthday candles as a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) precaution, Neil said in the video that Angel would just turn off the fire in her cakes' birthday candles by touching them, which she actually did.

"Bawal mag-blow kasi may-COVID! Kaya magpapaka-paso na lang s'ya!" he teased the birthday girl.

In time for Angel's birthday today, her name and Darna became top-trending topics in Twitter as fans and celebrity friends greet her while in isolation.