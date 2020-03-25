MOVIES
Singer-actress KC Concepcion
KC Concepcion suggests to convert MOA Arena, event venues into COVID-19 hospitals
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2020 - 5:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion voiced out her concern for the limited number of hospitals in Metro Manila that can accommodate novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients.

In her Twitter account, KC suggested to convert the Mall of Asia Arena or other enclosed establishments to become makeshift hospitals.

“To our leaders or NGOs, private sector - what if we convert MOA arena for the time being into a make shift hospital? Even that Arts Center or SM Aura Conference Center- in BGC. It’s enclosed, secure close to hospitals and the highway,” she wrote.

“More medical care & ICU-equipped centers need to be created / built as soon as possible. Hospital. This should be a huge priority right now - to be able to accommodate as many patients as possible to receive better care and have a chance to heal and recover. Pls Government or NGOs,” KC wrote in another tweet.

Recently, St. Lukes Medical Center announced that their branches in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City cannot accommodate anymore patients.

“Even St. Lukes QC & BGC is full now — please build new medical centers for CoVid-19 patients ASAP!!!! As soon as today!!! We need to be able to house incoming patients with ICU-level equipment!!! Let’s go PHILIPPINES,” KC wrote.

KC also suggested that medical staff should be housed in hotels nearby makeshift hospitals.

“Also apparently distant from residential areas - medical staff should be able to park and eat there, be housed in hotels nearby, etc. Just hope this is prioritized. Hospitals are turning down patients already. What’s the point if our gov’t will allow patients to be turned away?” she wrote. 

