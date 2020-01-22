Pinay singer in Ireland’s Got Talent launches debut single

MANILA, Philippines — Shaniah Rollo, the 15-year-old Pinay who made it to the semi-finals of Ireland’s Got Talent in 2018, was recently in Manila to promote her debut single Too Young under RJA Productions. It will be released soon in digital platforms.

Too Young, the pop-disco ditty composed and arranged by Arnie Mendaros, speaks about a mom-daughter relationship wherein the daughter is torn between following her desires as a teenage girl and taking her mother’s advice not to rush anything in life because she is still too young.

“It’s about a strict mother forbidding her daughter to get into a relationship,” said Shaniah, adding, “I think this is a common issue in today’s generation kasi po syempre may mga teenagers na nagha-hide ng relationships from their parents. And I think the song just tells them to take their time and enjoy their youth and freedom because time is valuable and you only get it once. Be patient po.”

Shaniah is a Grade 9 student at St. Mary’s Secondary School in Glasnevin, Dublin. She was 13 years old when she joined Ireland’s Got Talent.

According to her, she would never have found out what she was capable of as a singer if it wasn’t for her dad who pushed her to audition for the said contest. Shaniah’s surprising debut, whose audition piece was Cyndi Lauper’s True Colors, instantly gained praises and a standing ovation from the judges.

Despite having stage fright, Shaniah did not back out from the contest. Her life has turned 360 degrees since then with doors of opportunity opening up for her. She also finished first runner-up in Ireland’s Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2018. She was also invited to join Pinoy Big Brother Teens but had to decline due to relocation issues since she would be moving to Ireland that time. Last year, she was here to perform for iWant’s ASAP event where she sang Got To Believe in Magic.

She recalled, “After joining Ireland’s Got Talent, na-discover po ako ng dati kong manager. Pinakanta niya ako sa mga gigs kaya nawala na po yung stage fright ko and I considered it as my biggest achievement.”

The young artist with a soulful voice is also a member of Bright Lights, a group of Filipino singing champions in Ireland.

She said being part of Bright Lights “boosted my confidence. I’ve also made new friends and I was able to meet lots of people,” adding that there are Filipino communities in Ireland that support her.

Her musical influences include Shania Twain, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Jimin of BTS, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Sharon Cuneta, Moira dela Torre, Sam Concepcion and Yeng Constantino.

“I really look up to Sharon Cuneta because she’s my inspiration when it comes to singing. Actually, kaming dalawa ni mom ay fans niya. Maging Sino Ka Man is my favorite movie of her. I also watch her other movies like Bituing Walang Ningning. I love old songs,” she shared, and if given a chance, she would also love to collaborate with Moira.

It is not surprising that she has a talent and love for singing because her dad is also musically inclined.

“All I know is I love singing. I want to do it. I also play ukulele and I compose songs using it. Tinuturuan po ako ng dad ko how to play the guitar. My dad is a musician in Ireland and he has been working there for a long time already. May banda siya dun called Tropical Storm,” concluded Shaniah.