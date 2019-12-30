Daniel Matsunaga: I'm not ready to settle down

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Daniel Matsunaga has no plans yet to marry Polish girlfriend Karolina Pisarek, saying that he is too young to settle down and there are lots of things to come.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the end anniversary of iFranchise Business Service Corp. where he is one the endorsers, Daniel said he’s leaving his life to Jesus.

“I could have settled with I have today, but no plans yet to setlle down. I'm too young, there are lots of things to come. I'm just leaving my life to Jesus especially, bringing a lot for my future and only in God's time. At the moment, I'm really working hard for my future and my family's future as well so ayon ang focus ko ngayon,” Daniel said.

In his past interviews, Daniel told the media that he thinks his girlfriend is the one he will share his life with. But in his recent interview with Philstar.com, Daniel seemed to have changed his tune.

"No'ng past interview ko, yes. Pero matagal ko nang sinasabi 'yan e. But in God's time. You know, I keep praying and of course, I want to have kids, I want to have a wife someday, but as of the moment I want to fix everything and just go with it,” he said.

When asked if Karolina is the one for him, Daniel briefly said: "Sana."

Meanwhile, a Polish website reported that Daniel and Karolina have broken up. According to the report, the couple broke up because of Daniel’s infidelity.

