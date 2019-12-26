MOVIES
From left: Coco Martin in character as Paloma aboard the '3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon' float; Coco with Manila Mayor Isko 'Yorme' Moreno, who has a cameo in Coco's film.
Coco Martin via Instagram, screenshots
In Photos: MMFF 2019 Parade of Stars
(Philstar.com) - December 26, 2019 - 1:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2019 held its annual Parade of Stars last December 22 in Taguig City.

Featuring floats from the film festival's eight entries, the parade traversed at the Lakeshore Hall and ended at the Bonifacio Global City. The parade also passed by M.L. Quezon Avenue, MRT Avenue, C5 Road, Upper McKinley Road, McKinley Parkway, 32nd Street, 7th Avenue, 28th Avenue, 5th Avenue, Lawton Avenue, LeGrand Avenue and Chateau Road.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3tripol Trobol (Huli ka Balbon) ngayon Dec 25 na!!!????????????

A post shared by Coco Martin (@mr.cocomartin) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

????????????

A post shared by Coco Martin (@mr.cocomartin) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kay gandang Maynila!!!????????????

A post shared by Coco Martin (@mr.cocomartin) on

 

MMFF 2019 will culminate with an awards night on December 27, but the films will be shown on theaters until January 7.

 

