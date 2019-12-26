In Photos: MMFF 2019 Parade of Stars

MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2019 held its annual Parade of Stars last December 22 in Taguig City.
Featuring floats from the film festival's eight entries, the parade traversed at the Lakeshore Hall and ended at the Bonifacio Global City. The parade also passed by M.L. Quezon Avenue, MRT Avenue, C5 Road, Upper McKinley Road, McKinley Parkway, 32nd Street, 7th Avenue, 28th Avenue, 5th Avenue, Lawton Avenue, LeGrand Avenue and Chateau Road.
Maraming salamat sayo Paloma alam ko ito na ang huling pagsasama natin. maraming salamat sa pagpapahiram mo sakin ng pagkatao mo mula sa FPJ's Ang Probinsyano at sa pelikula ko na Tripol trobol( huli ka Balbon) mamimiss po kita lalo na ang kalandian mo!!!????????????????????????
MMFF 2019 will culminate with an awards night on December 27, but the films will be shown on theaters until January 7.
