FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2019 Top 3 Q&A

MANILA, Philippines — The top three of the Miss Universe 2019 were all individually asked the same question: “What is the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today?”

Here are their respective answers:

Winner, Miss Universe South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi

"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It’s something that has been lacking young girls and women for a very long time. Not because we don’t want to but because of what society has labeled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world and that we should be given every opportunity. And that is what we should be teaching these young girls to take up space. Nothing is as important as taking up space in society and cementing yourself."

First Runner-Up, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2019 Madison Anderson

"There are so many things that I would love to teach young girls if I have the opportunity to be your next Miss Universe, such as in a world where so many people wear masks, it’s such a beautiful thing to see an authentic soul. So to embrace your uniqueness, to embrace who you are because you just don’t who you can inspire just by being you. So celebrate that. Thank you."

Second Runner-Up, Miss Universe Mexico 2019 Sofia Aragón