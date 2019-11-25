'Sila 'yung dapat mahiya': Bea Alonzo speaks up on ex, alleged third party on 'GGV'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo will never get back with former boyfriend Gerald Anderson.

In an interview with Vice Ganda on “Gandang Gabi Vice,” the host asked Bea if there is still a possibility of rekindling her romance with an ex-boyfriend, which many believe to be Gerald.

“Oh my God, hindi talaga mumsh,” Bea answered.

Vice then asked Angelica Panganiban on what she will do to Bea once she gets back to Gerald's arms.

“Makukulong ako ng arson kasi pinapasunog niya sa akin 'yung bahay niya. Sabi niya, 'Moms, 'pag binalikan ko sunugin mo 'yung bahay ko',” Angelica shared.

Vice also said to Bea that he was concerned with the actress last Halloween because she might see a ghost, pertaining to the “ghosting” that Gerald did to Bea.

“Wala na, tapos na tayo sa multo. Wala na kong kinatatakutang multo ngayon. Wala na, liwanag na 'yung nakikita ko. Ang tagal kong nasa dilim eh,” Bea said.

Bea revealed that she really moved on from her relationship with Gerald and she was thankful for the people who supported her through the healing process.

“Isa 'ko siguro sa mga tao na hindi ko lagi sinasabi 'yung nararamdaman ko, but when you free yourself on that void, kahit papaano mayroon kang natutulungan, mayroon din tutulong sa'yo, may mag-console sayo and it feels so much better, feeling mo di ka nag-iisa,” Bea said.

“At saka na-realize ko na sila 'yung dapat mahiya,” she added.

When asked by Vice on why one needs to believe in love despite hardship, Bea said people are supposed to love and be loved.

“You are supposed to be loved. You are supposed to give it up to people and parang feeling ko wala ring point mabuhay nang walang pagmamahal. Sabi nga nila, 'Everything happens for a reason,' so siguro hinahanda ka na para sa tamang tao at sa tamang panahon."