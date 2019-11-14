Michelle Dee reveals how Melanie Marquez trains her for Miss World 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Miss World Philippines 2019 Michelle Dee has revealed that her mother, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, has always criticized her walk, but supports her 100 percent.

During her send-off party last Wednesday, Michelle also told the press that her mother believes in her wardrobe choices and she doesn’t train her for the question and answer segment.

Related Stories Melanie Marquez's daughter Michelle Dee wins Miss World Philippines 2019

“My mom, she's such a character. We would be arguing one minute and then we're best friends the next minute. But she always criticizes my walk. She wants to make 'bale' my waist a little bit more in terms of my walk,” Michelle said.

“My wardrobe, she really believes in my wardrobe. She believes I can carry whatever I wear, so she's very confident in that aspect. My mom doesn’t really train me for Q&A naman. I do have Aces and Queens to help me with that."

It can be recalled that prior to Michelle, Melanie trained actress Ruffa Gutierrez for Miss World 1993, in which Ruffa placed as Second Princess. Marquez also trained Charlene Gonzales for Miss Universe 1994, in which she eventually became a top 6 finalist; and Miriam Quiambao for Miss Universe 1999, where she was crowned first runner-up.

When asked if Michelle wants to have a moment in the competition like her mother did when Melanie competed for Miss International 1979, Michelle said she will definitely have one.

“I would definitely have my 'Michelle moment,' but probably not in that way,” she said.

Michelle is set to fly this week to London for the month-long preparation for the Miss World pageant on December 14. She said her game plan is to do her best.

“My game plan is to really just do my best, because I have been training for months for all the respective categories for Miss World. All I can really do is do my best and be myself, be genuine, because I am kind at heart naman, and I hope the world sees that. My strategy is to show the world how beautiful the Filipinos are and what we have to offer as a country."