Scene from "Isa Pa With Feelings" starring Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino
YouTube/Black Sheep
Review: Maine Mendoza proves dramatic acting chops in ‘Isa Pa With Feelings’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2019 - 3:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — After Kapuso actor Alden Richards earned praises in the blockbuster hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye” with Kathryn Bernardo, her onscreen partner and the other half of the phenomenal AlDub love team, Maine Mendoza, now makes waves with the movie “Isa Pa With Feelings” with Carlo Aquino.

Here are some reasons why one should watch the movie, which is now showing in theaters nationwide.

It raises awareness on deaf people’s plight

“Isa Pa With Feelings” is not just a boy-meets-girl movie. It is a loud medium for the public to hear out deaf people. 

There are scenes that allow watchers into deaf people’s world, where spectators can only hear beats. 

The film also reminds viewers that deaf people are not like fish in an aquarium that got separated from others because they are different.  

Consistent Carlo

In terms of acting, Carlo is being Carlo in this movie. From his child star days with Vilma Santos in “Bata, Bata… Paano Ka Ginawa?” to his more mature roles, Carlo has proven that he is one of the industry’s best actors. 

But in this movie, he showed a different facet of his acting by portraying a non-speaking character. He captures the audience’s emotions even without saying a word.

The other side of Maine

When she broke into the showbiz industry with her Dubsmash videos, Maine has since been known as a comedian. It is given that Maine will make viewers laugh in this movie, but making people cry in the cinemas is new for her. 

People who generally knew her with her comic skills will have a brand new perception on Maine in this movie. She is not just funny in terms of facial expressions; she is now a full-fledged dramatic actress because of this film.

Unexpected chemistry

Maine and Carlo give justice to their roles. They portray it nicely with the right amount of “kilig.” The movie’s ending will definitely become the talk of the town in the following days. 

