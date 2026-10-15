Globe ramps up mobile, network connectivity

Globe said it continues to strengthen its network through targeted infrastructure upgrades, faster deployment of network sites, and expanded coverage in underserved communities.

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom said it is expanding its network infrastructure and exploring satellite direct-to-cell technology to improve mobile connectivity.

This, as the latest National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) tests showed the company recording a 99.41% SMS success rate in Metro Manila.

The NTC’s quality-of-service tests found Globe had the highest average SMS success ratio among the country’s three mobile operators, making it the only provider to meet the regulator’s prescribed standard of above 99%.

Globe also recorded an average call drop ratio of 0.74%, below the NTC’s threshold of 2%, and a peak mobile download speed of 381 megabits per second (Mbps).

Across all three operators, 113 of the 142 test campaigns recorded mobile broadband speeds exceeding 50 Mbps, which the NTC described as very satisfactory performance in most areas tested.

Globe said it continues to strengthen its network through targeted infrastructure upgrades, faster deployment of network sites, and expanded coverage in underserved communities. It is also pursuing satellite direct-to-cell technology to extend connectivity to areas beyond the reach of traditional mobile networks.

“These results demonstrate the strength of Globe’s network in delivering the essential services Filipinos rely on every day, from making calls and sending messages to accessing mobile data,” said Globe general counsel Atty. Froilan Castelo.

“We welcome the NTC’s continued monitoring as it provides an important measure of service quality and helps us identify where further improvements are needed,” he added.

Separate monitoring by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) also showed improvements in Globe’s network performance. Under the agency’s nationwide Oplan Bantay Signal initiative, Globe’s overall performance score rose from 77.2 in January to 82.6 in September, while its average download speed increased by 41%, from 36.5 Mbps to 51.53 Mbps.

The DICT’s Telco Report Card also showed that Globe accounted for 44.76% of the mobile market in September but received 6.1% of disconnection complaints, which declined by 64% from January levels.

Globe said its network investments prioritize areas where additional infrastructure can benefit more Filipinos, particularly communities with limited access to reliable mobile connectivity.

--

Disclaimer: This is externally supplied material from a third party and is not a product of reporting or editorial work by the Philstar.com newsroom.