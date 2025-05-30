Smart launches â€˜Simply Reliableâ€™ campaign

Smart launches ‘Simply Reliable’ campaign

MANILA, Philippines – In today’s world, reliability means more than just network stability — it’s about genuine customer service, memorable experiences, and value-packed products.

This is why mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is reinforcing its commitment to Filipino customers by being “Simply Reliable”, which means customers can count on Smart for what matters.

Customer service you can count on

At a time when many service providers have shut down their physical stores to shift primarily to online channels, Smart maintains its 123 Smart Stores, keeping them open and accessible to support a wide range of customers.

For a tech company that offers innovation and connectivity, Smart still places importance on human connection.

The strategically located Smart Stores offer a familiar and warm space where subscribers can conveniently inquire about new products and offerings, transact or settle their bills, and address all their concerns.

Imagine your relief knowing that you can walk into a nearby Smart Store and speak directly to someone who can help you with any account issues you may have. By keeping its stores open, Smart continues to build and strengthen its relationship with customers, one personal interaction at a time.

Even as Smart keeps its footprint of physical stores open, it also continues to empower customers to avail of services anytime and anywhere via the Smart App. Through the Smart App, you can stay on top of your usage and track your promo subscription, data usage, monthly bills, and rewards with a few taps on your smartphone.

Value-packed offers you can count on

You can also count on the value-packed offers that empower you to achieve whatever you set out to do online and connect to the world of information right at your fingertips.

If you are a Smart Prepaid user, you can easily access Smart Prepaid’s value-packed data, call, and text offers that suit your lifestyle and budget with promos such as Power All 50, Power All 99, and Power All 149, which come with data, call, and text to cover all your connectivity needs. Aside from the Smart App, you can also easily access these offers via Smart’s wide network of accredited retailers, convenience stores, and e-commerce platforms.

On the other hand, if you are a Smart Postpaid customer, running out of data or call minutes is not a problem because you can conveniently avail of Data and Call Boosters to stay connected to your favorite apps and social circles for as low as Php199 on the Smart App.

Feels you can count on

Beyond connectivity, you can also count on Smart to give you the feels and core memory-worthy experiences through exclusive access to world-class events.

Smart continues to bring Filipinos closer to their favorite artists via exclusive ticket access, promos, and giveaways for some of the most anticipated concerts and world tours, including the hit j-hope concert in Manila last April to the much-awaited return of 98 Degrees in Manila in May.

Smart 5G empowers you to immortalize and share all these memorable experiences in real time while staying connected with loved ones and friends. Expect more exciting promos and prioritized access to the most sought-after concerts and events from Smart.

Moreover, if you are a Smart Postpaid customer, you can enjoy a wealth of exclusive treats from the Postpaid Perks program, designed to elevate your lifestyle. Available to all subscribers on Smart Postpaid Plans 999 and up, these perks include dining, travel, beauty, shopping, and entertainment treats and discounts that you can instantly redeem on the Smart App without the need for points.

Connectivity you can count on

Smart has also been relentlessly expanding and enhancing its network through improvements and rollouts across the country. These efforts provide you peace of mind knowing that your connection will hold and allow you to navigate the digital world with ease and confidence.

Last December, Smart launched the ‘5G Max’ in Taguig City to offer an elevated 5G experience for subscribers. Smart also brought the ‘5G Max’ experience at j-hope’s concert at the Mall of Asia Manila last April, empowering fans to post, stream, and stay connected even in a packed venue. During the concert, Smart successfully tested 5G Standalone (5G SA), a new kind of 5G technology designed for crowded, high-traffic events, boosting connectivity for thousands of concertgoers.

Smart’s mobile network currently covers 97% of the population and is part of the Philippines’ largest integrated network that includes PLDT’s most extensive fiber infrastructure. This robust network infrastructure is what Smart subscribers can count on, whether you are a student in a remote province attending online classes or an entrepreneur connecting with clients around the world.

For Smart, “Simply Reliable” isn’t just a tagline; it’s a legacy of innovations and connections since 1991.

Today, “Simply Reliable” is also a quiet declaration that in an ever-evolving world, you can count on Smart to remain steadfast and dependable.