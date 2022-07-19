^

Telecoms

Enjoy rewards when you pay Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online

The Philippine Star
July 19, 2022 | 9:00am
Did you know that paying your Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online also comes with rewards in the form of points, discounts and cashbacks? Here are just some of the ways Smart lets you enjoy a rewarding experience when you pay your bill online. 
MANILA, Philippines — Gone are the days when you must go out of your way and endure waiting in line at payment centers to settle your Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill. Now, with just a few taps on your smartphone, you can pay your bill practically anytime and anywhere—from the comfort of your home or while you’re on the go.  

But aside from giving you ease, safety and convenience, did you know that paying your Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill online also comes with rewards in the form of points, discounts and cashbacks? Here are just some of the ways Smart lets you enjoy a rewarding experience when you pay your bill online. 

Earn GigaPoints when you pay via GigaLife App 

For every Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill you pay via Smart’s GigaLife App, you can get back 5% of your transaction in the form of GigaPoints, which you can use to redeem exclusive data rewards and lifestyle perks on the app. 

Simply download the GigaLife App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery and link your postpaid account and your preferred source of payment. Aside from letting you pay your bills conveniently, GigaLife App also lets you to manage your account details, track your usage, top up with data boosters and enjoy app-exclusive offers and perks. 

Get a P50 cashback reward when you pay via Maya App

Get a P50 instant cashback reward when you pay your Smart Postpaid or Smart Bro bill worth at least P1,000 using the Maya App. This reward is applicable to all new and existing users of Maya, which offers a host of other cashback offers when you pay other billers through the app. 

To pay using Maya, simply download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, log in and click Bills then Telecoms then select Smart Communications (Bro or Postpaid) to enter your payment details. You can also link your Maya account to the GigaPay feature of the GigaLife App for more convenience. 

Enjoy P100 cashback when you pay via ShopeePay 

Smart Postpaid and Smart Bro subscribers paying through ShopeePay can also enjoy a P100 discount with a bill payment worth at least P1,000 this July.  To avail of the discount, simply use the special checkout voucher code SMART100JUL from July 29 to 31. The voucher code may only be used once, but the promo also lasts until the end of the year. 

Bills payment via GigaLife App, Maya App and ShopeePay are just among the many ways Smart makes the postpaid experience simpler and more rewarding for subscribers, powered by the country’s fastest 5G mobile network as cited by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.  

Smart also dominated the latest Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report in 11 out of a possible 16 categories covering the essential aspects of service, including speed, coverage and experience. 

 

To know more about Smart’s exclusive offers and rewards, follow its official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. 

SMART

SMART BRO

SMART POSTPAID
Recommended
