New ginger species discovered in Mindanao
Photo of Plagiostachys lourdesiae from the Nordic Journal of Botany
Nordic Journal of Botany
(Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — A new plant species endemic to the provinces of Agusan del Sur and Zamboanga del Sur in Mindanao has been discovered.

Plagiostachys lourdesiae is part of the Plagiostachys species, a small genus of the family Zingiberaceae or commonly known as ginger.

Rudolph Docot discovered the new ginger species during a botanical exploration for the Plagiostachys species. The discovery was published in the Nordic Journal of Botany.

The genus is said to be unique because “its flower head breaks through the lead sheaths just above the ground, appearing lateral,” according to a release. In terms of overall structure, its most closely related species is the Plagiostachys escritorii, which was discovered on Mt. Apo in 1915.

Docot, a faculty member of the Far Eastern University, named Plagiostachys lourdesiae after Dr. Lourdes Montinola, FEU’s chair emeritus.

“The scientist recognized the commitment of Dr. Montinola to the legacy of her father in developing quality education in the Philippines as well as dedication to preserving Philippine heritage, culture, and arts,” the release read. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

