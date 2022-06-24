^

Business As Usual

RHC Builders Warehouse opens its 6th branch in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

June 24, 2022
RHC Builders Warehouse President Jed Racal (fifth from left) and Corporate Secretary Jad Racal (fourth from left) together with the VIPs during the ribbon cutting ceremony of the newest branch of RHC Builders in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan last June 18.
MANILA, Philippines — RHC Builders Warehouse, one of Luzon's most prominent one-stop shops for building and construction, opens its 6th and newest branch in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan. 

The newest addition to the growing number of RHC Builders Warehouse in Luzon is also the home of some of the brands under The Racal Group of Companies.

RHC Builders Warehouse aspires to serve not only its corporate clients but also the residents living in the vicinity.

Staying true to its tagline "You Build, We Provide," RHC Builders Warehouse ensures that its one-stop shop will provide its consumers with brands from both local and international markets.

 

