Antipolo accelerates its digital transformation with PayMaya

MANILA, Philippines — Antipolo is accelerating its transformation to become a Digital City with the help of leading financial technology company, PayMaya.

Citizens can use their PayMaya account or any card to pay for local government fees online. In addition, they can scan to pay for purchases at the City Mall and the public market, and even pay for tricycle rides at several routes served by the Antipolo Tricycle Operators’ and Drivers’ Association (TODA)—all using PayMaya QR.

They can also go to the nearest Smart Padala by PayMaya to add money to their PayMaya account or cash out their funds. Today, around 10,000 MSME touchpoints in Antipolo are utilizing PayMaya solutions.

Building Antipolo’s cashless ecosystem is part of PayMaya’s LGUs Embracing and Accelerating Digitalization (LEAD) program, which aims to accelerate the digital transformation of the government from the ground up by enabling citizens to transact through online and mobile channels.

Safer and convenient government transactions

With the help of PayMaya and support from the Development Bank of the Philippines, Antipolo City has powered its website with the PayMaya Checkout online payment gateway, enabling acceptance of all types of digital payments. Through this online payment facility, citizens can easily use their PayMaya-linked mobile numbers. They can also use any Visa, Mastercard, or JCB credit, debit, and prepaid card, as well as other e-wallets when paying for real property and business taxes and other government fees.

“Through this initiative with PayMaya, we are strengthening our mission to provide safer and more convenient transactions within the city,” said Antipolo City Mayor Andrea Ynares.

“Digital is key in accelerating financial inclusion. Antipolo City is leading the way with an end-to-end approach that addresses the needs of the citizens, businesses, and local government,” PayMaya Founder and CEO Orlando B. Vea said.

Local businesses get a boost with digital payments

Photo Release Antipolo citizens can now experience safer and more convenient transactions at the Antipolo City Public Market by just using their PayMaya app to pay.

Mayor Ynares has been urging local establishments and local transport services to adopt digital payments as part of safety and economic recovery measures amid the pandemic. As a result, citizens can now enjoy cashless transactions via PayMaya QR at the City Mall of Antipolo, the Public Market of Antipolo, and when riding with Antipolo TODA tricycle drivers.

“Sa panahon ngayon, mas magiging safe para sa aming customers gumamit ng cas hless payments tulad ng PayMaya dahil maiiwasan ang virus,” said Preciosa Villaluz of Botique Care in Antipolo City Public Market.

(In our current health situation, it’s safer for our customers to use cashless payments like PayMaya to prevent the spread of the virus.)

“Nakatulong po talaga ang cash less. Minsan yung bibili na walang dalang o kulang ang cas h pero mayroon silang PayMaya, pwede nilang gamitin,” said Antipolo City Mall Admin Joy Estoesta. “Hindi na sila magdadala ng cash, gagamit na lang sila nung app kaya mas mabilis at convenient po ang payment.”

(Using digital payments is helpful. Some customers do not have enough cash with them, but they have PayMaya, which they can use. They can use the app for faster and more convenient payments.)

Photo Release Antipolo City Mall and Public Market merchants can now easily accept cashless payments via PayMaya.

On top of more secure and convenient transactions, PayMaya allows MSMEs to track their sales with real-time activity lists easily.

Among the most affected segment of the transportation sector are tricycle drivers. With the support of the City of Antipolo, tricycle drivers from various TODA registered for their PayMaya accounts to have their QR codes. The City also provided relief assistance to affected transportation sector beneficiaries, including waiving annual franchise renewal fees.

Public Transport Regulatory Board Head Olan Avendaño shared: “Malaking bagay po ang digital payments tulad ng PayMaya sa prevention ng pagkalat ng COVID-19. Dahil dito, nalilimitahan at naiiwasan and direktang transaction ng pasahero tsaka ng driver."

(Digital payments like PayMaya have been a big help to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Because of this, drivers and passengers lessen direct physical contact.)

Digital sari-sari stores in every neighborhood

Supporting Antipolo’s digital ecosystem, which ensures convenience for users is PayMaya’s digital sari-sari stores enabled by Smart Padala by PayMaya.

These digital sari-sari stores, now numbering around 400 all over the city, allow PayMaya account holders to add funds easily, cash out, and scan-to-pay for goods through these community-based agents.

They also serve as proxy agents for the unbanked and underserved citizens. Any resident can go to these sari-sari stores to pay for bills, claim remittance, and send money to others – even to those without a financial account.

“We remain true to our vision of Digital Finance for All, and this means providing accessible and relevant services to consumers, enterprises, government, and communities – whether online or on-ground. We’re making sure that everyone gets the opportunity to thrive in this Better Normal,” Vea concluded.