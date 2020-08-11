Automation is the new normal for logistics – MrSpeedy country manager

MANILA, Philippines — When businesses began realizing the impact of COVID-19, boardrooms, video calls, and emails shared the same topic: how do we adapt to the new normal?

All businesses, from big corporations to online sellers, had to step back and throw away the carefully drafted annual plans. They also had to reconstruct roadmaps, which prioritized survivability rather than profitability.

As social distancing limited people’s movement and brick-and-mortars implemented stricter regulations, the need to build and to optimize online sales channels has become top priority.

Digital commerce or e-commerce has always been presented in business cases as convenient and efficient, and is now considered to be the safest option for today’s health crisis. It is no easy feat, however, to launch an online store, add to it the challenge of logistics.

After all, a sale is not completed without the transfer of goods.

March 2020 saw the country being put in a lockdown. At that point, MrSpeedy had yet to find its niche in the last mile delivery market in the country. Being in operations for only two years, the market remained in the firm grasp of the established industry giants.

“What does the market need now? What are our clients asking for? We have to understand what the market is lacking; what are the limitations of the present available solutions?” asked MrSpeedy Philippines Country Manager Gene Ferrer during the company’s COVID-19 planning.

With those questions in mind, the team decided to go with another approach and look for the necessary answers to gain a share of the market. MrSpeedy turned its focus on communicating the tech logistics solutions it can provide to big businesses, MSMEs, and even social media sellers, in an effort to reposition the company.

“MrSpeedy is a tech company and what we need to focus on is communicating our tech logistics solutions to the market. Automation is the new normal for logistics,” boldly claimed the young executive.

Here are tech solutions MrSpeedy provides for the new normal:

1. API Integration (Website/App Solution)

API Integration allows businesses with their own website or mobile applications to directly connect with the MrSpeedy platform.

Building and investing on your own website or app puts you on an advantage because you have direct control of the user experience as well as ensuring that your product is front and center. The benefit of this solution is full control of the user experience, which allows you the freedom to build as you please.

An API works via a request-and-response process. The website or app automatically communicates with the MrSpeedy network to remove the hassle of traditional logistics from your operations. Once your customer approves the purchase, MrSpeedy is already on the way to pick-up and deliver.

Moreover, businesses find additional benefits from removing the cost of additional headcount and decreasing the risk of the sale being cancelled.

2. E-commerce Modules (Shopify, Woocommerce, Opencart)

E-commerce Modules work similarly to API Integration; the main difference is that integration is much simpler as e-commerce platforms such as Shopify, Woocommerce and Opencart have already built-in features that work with MrSpeedy.

With e-commerce platforms, you can easily manage and control your online store without the need of any technical knowledge or skills. Take advantage of tools such as data analytics, marketing statistics, and allowing the use of a shopping cart all from the convenience of your mobile phone.

However, e-commerce platforms may have their own subscription packages and some additional fees for the tools they provide.

3. ChatGenie (Facebook Mini App)

ChatGenie is a Mini App Platform that provides an online checkout experience on Facebook Messenger. This allows online sellers to integrate their existing Facebook page with MrSpeedy to remove the burden of booking each of their clients orders.

Their main objective for businesses is to convert their existing page followers and change them to paying customers. ChatGenie enables customers to browse through an online seller’s catalog, double-check their selections, view/edit their cart, and most importantly pay for the product or service online.

ChatGenie has partnered with MrSpeedy to complete the process by already booking the order. Lastly, no additional storage is needed for this application to be downloaded, everything is on Facebook Messenger.

