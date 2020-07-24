Toyota supports Grab drivers with exclusive service package amid new normal

MANILA, Philippines — In these trying times, taking care of one’s health and keeping the virus at bay is not the only concern but also how to take care of one’s livelihood.

Month after month spent under lockdown has made a serious dent on most people’s finances, including Grab drivers.

Since March 2020, Grab drivers were gravely affected by the lockdown having been forced to temporarily suspend their operations to comply with government regulations and for their own and their passengers’ safety.

Getting back on their feet

As restrictions are steadily being eased, Grab drivers are starting to get back on their feet and go back to work. Under the General Community Quarantine, they are able to offer their services once again so long as they comply with government standards for health and safety.

Understandably, it will take awhile for Grab drivers to fully adjust to the new normal especially in terms of finances. This is why it is important for companies like Grab and Toyota to team up to provide valuable services and discounts that will be of great assistance to Grab drivers at this time.

Finding allies at a challenging time

In support of partner-Grab drivers, Toyota is happy to launch “Toyota’s Up for Grab Promo,” an affordable change oil and oil filter service package wherein Grab drivers can avail of as much as 65% discount. Launched last June 10, it runs until August 31.

For as low as P999, Grab drivers and operators may avail of this promo for select variants of the Toyota Vios, Wigo, Avanza, and Innova vehicles. The deal is such a steal for it includes Toyota Genuine Motor Oil, Toyota Genuine Oil Filter, Drain Plug Gasket, labor, and materials!

To observe proper social distancing, Grab drivers must book their appointments in advance with their Toyota dealer. Only those with schedule appointments will be accommodated by Toyota.

On the date of the appointment, Grab drivers must bring their Grab ID and cellphone with Grab App for proper validation. There’s a dedicated Service Advisor at the Grab Reception lane to assist them.

As everyone’s still trying their best to adjust to the new normal, Grab drivers can always expect that Toyota is an ally in keeping safe while working hard in such a challenging time.

You may learn more about Toyota’s Up for Grab promo through http://toyota.com.ph/promos/up-for-grab-promo. You can also inquire at any Toyota dealer outlet nationwide, or call the Customer Assistance Center Hotline at (02) 8819-2912.

For the latest Toyota news and information, visit TMP’s official website at www.toyota.com.ph and follow the official Facebook page at www.fb.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines. You may also sign-up at www.mytoyota.ph for online appointments of Express Maintenance and Air Care.