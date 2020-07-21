COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
SWATRide allows a convenient booking experience as passengers can view seat availability and directly book their trips with preferred seats in advance.
Photo Release
Toyota provides free booking service app to P2P commuters
(Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has announced its free booking service application, SWATRide, for point-to-point (P2P) buses plying the UP Town Center-Glorietta 3 route from July 20 to October 20.

With the gradual resumption of public transportation in Metro Manila, TMP expands its efforts to improve Filipinos’ commuting experience, especially as they fully integrate into the “new normal.” 

In consultation with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), TMP aims to support the government’s efforts in providing reliable, convenient, and safe transportation for the commuting public amid the pandemic.

TMP also worked with Delta Neo Solutions, the transport service operator of P2P buses of the identified high-ridership route, to seamlessly integrate SWATRide in passengers’ experience.

SWATRide allows a convenient booking experience as passengers can view seat availability and directly book their trips with preferred seats in advance.

The mobility solution enables precautionary controls that help both the public and the government in controlling the spread of COVID-19. SWATRide is readily available for download from the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei App Gallery. 

All project partners have committed to ensuring that the P2P buses will be well-sanitized and made compliant to safety and health guidelines mandated by the government. With three bus units running at 50% of regular capacity in observance of physical distancing protocols, over 300 passengers are expected to be served daily. 

In May, TMP and Toyota Mobility Foundation started providing 10 free shuttles equipped with SWATRide booking service for use of around 200 healthcare workers of the Philippine General Hospital daily under the DOTr’s "Free Ride for Health Workers Program."

