TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
International Bazaar Foundation vice president Consul of Tanzania Betty Chua, BA Foundation Inc. president Dr. Beatrice Jane Ang, IBF chairperson Louie Locsin and president Consul of Angola Helen Ong during the signing of the memorandum of agreement
A worthwhile partnership
BUSINESS CHIC - Johnny Litton (The Philippine Star) - November 4, 2019 - 12:00am

The Consulate of Tanzania, under the helm of the hardworking and lovely Consul Betty Chua, hosted a luncheon meeting in celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the International Bazaar Foundation (IBF) and the BA Foundation Inc. at the No. 8 China House in Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City. The BA Foundation Inc. donated a generous amount for IBF’s various scholarship programs. IBF is a bazaar for a cause headed by well-known ladies from the business and diplomatic sectors. Welcomed by distinguished businessman Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri, the guests enjoyed the restaurant’s wide array of authentic Chinese flavors and modern space with show kitchens and live stations. A favorite for businessmen and diplomats, No. 8 China House’s specialty is the peking duck, which is slow-roasted in a specially built wood-fired oven. It was truly a night to remember for these hardworking civic leaders! Congratulations to Consul Betty Chua for an unforgettable and successful meeting and dinner!

 

BETTY CHUA
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
56 minutes ago
Former Supreme Court justice brings integrity, wealth of experience to Cocolife
By Michaela Tangan | 56 minutes ago
Getting more from life after retirement holds true for former Supreme Court justice Bienvenido Reyes. Two years after his...
Business As Usual
56 minutes ago
Entrepreneur highlights role of passion in running a business
56 minutes ago
Entrepreneurship is fueled by passion, and is often triggered by something that hits closest to home.
Business As Usual
Readiness for future must begin at academe
November 4, 2019 - 12:00am
When employment-oriented network LinkedIn released its 2019 Emerging Jobs in the Philippines Report, results showed the need to produce competent graduates who can take on hybrid jobs like data scientists, application...
56 minutes ago
Business As Usual
Insurance, HMO firm team up to empower more Filipinos
November 4, 2019 - 12:00am
Fast-growing insurer FWD Life Insurance and health maintenance organization Intellicare, together with health care service provider Aventus Medical Care Inc., have teamed up to offer FWD’s individual and group...
56 minutes ago
Business As Usual
7 days ago
An unforgettable state visit
By Johnny Litton | 7 days ago
Marco Polo Davao, led by the dedicated general manager Colin Healy and the hardworking director of sales and marketing Pearl...
Business As Usual
7 days ago
In a league of their own
By Pauline Gutierrez | 7 days ago
More and more women are breaking barriers in athletics, particularly in male-dominated sports like rugby.
Business As Usual
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with