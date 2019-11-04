A worthwhile partnership

The Consulate of Tanzania, under the helm of the hardworking and lovely Consul Betty Chua, hosted a luncheon meeting in celebration of the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and the signing of the memorandum of agreement between the International Bazaar Foundation (IBF) and the BA Foundation Inc. at the No. 8 China House in Grand Hyatt Manila in Bonifacio Global City. The BA Foundation Inc. donated a generous amount for IBF’s various scholarship programs. IBF is a bazaar for a cause headed by well-known ladies from the business and diplomatic sectors. Welcomed by distinguished businessman Bonifacio Landmark Realty and Development Corp. president Hans Hauri, the guests enjoyed the restaurant’s wide array of authentic Chinese flavors and modern space with show kitchens and live stations. A favorite for businessmen and diplomats, No. 8 China House’s specialty is the peking duck, which is slow-roasted in a specially built wood-fired oven. It was truly a night to remember for these hardworking civic leaders! Congratulations to Consul Betty Chua for an unforgettable and successful meeting and dinner!