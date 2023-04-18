Customer support outsourcing Philippines: Revolutionizing CX

In recent years, companies worldwide have turned to the Philippines for customer support outsourcing, establishing this Southeast Asian nation as a global hub for customer experience (CX) services.

Its skilled workforce, cultural compatibility and technological infrastructure have made the Philippines a preferred destination for call centers, email support and live chat teams. But what sets the Philippines apart from other outsourcing hotspots?

English proficiency, cultural affinity and cutting-edge technologies

The Philippines has long been recognized for its high English proficiency, thanks to the country’s current education system that emphasizes English.

With a literacy rate of 98.3%, the Philippines is the third-largest English-speaking country in the world, making it easier for businesses to communicate with their global customer base.

Furthermore, Filipino workers are known for their neutral accents, allowing them to connect with customers across various regions.

According to Ralf Ellspermann, CEO of PITON-Global, “Cultural affinity also plays a significant role in the success of customer support outsourcing in the Philippines. As a melting pot of Eastern and Western influences, the Philippines shares many cultural values with countries like the US, Canada, UK and Australia. This familiarity makes it easier for Filipino customer service representatives to understand the needs and expectations of their clients' customers.”

Another vital ingredient in the Philippine success story is the modern tools and platforms that enhance CX. Omni-channel communication platforms enable Philippine customer support teams to interact with customers across various touchpoints, such as email, live chat, social media and phone calls.

These platforms allow for seamless and consistent communication, ensuring that customers receive a unified experience across all channels.

A sense of empathy and compassion

“Filipino culture places a high value on pakikipagkapwa (empathy and compassion), which allows customer service representatives to build meaningful relationships with customers. By genuinely listening and showing concern, Filipino representatives can create a more positive and memorable customer experience,” Ellspermann says.

Training and development

The Philippines’ customer support outsourcing industry invests heavily in employee training and development. Companies often provide extensive onboarding programs that equip new hires with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles.

Training includes language and communication skills enhancement, product knowledge and customer service best practices. These investments in human capital contribute to the high-quality service delivery that businesses worldwide have come to expect from the Southeast Asian nation.

Adapting to the digital era

“The outsourcing industry is not resting on its laurels. As customer support requirements continue to evolve in the digital era, the Philippines has been quick to adapt. Companies are now offering support through various digital channels, such as phone, email, live chat, social media and chatbots.

“In addition, they are increasingly leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence to further enhance CX and provide a seamless, omni-channel experience,” Ellspermann notes.

With more than 1.5 million Filipinos working in the business process outsourcing industry, the industry has become a significant contributor to the country’s economy.

The industry’s growth has led to increased infrastructure investments, with the government and private sector working together to enhance internet connectivity, build technoparks and improve the overall business environment.

A bright future

The future of customer support outsourcing to the Philippines looks undoubtedly bright, as businesses worldwide recognize the unique advantages the country offers.

As a result, the Philippines is well on its way to solidifying its reputation as a global powerhouse in outsourcing and a key player in the ever-evolving world of customer experience.