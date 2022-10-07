Smart opens iPhone 14 pre-order with offers starting at Plan 999

Touted as the most advanced iPhone lineup ever, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all come with a durable and sophisticated design, superfast 5G, impressive camera upgrades, and vital new safety capabilities powered by A16 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

MANILA, Philippines – Smart, the Philippines’ fastest and best mobile network as recognized by Ookla, has opened the pre-order for the iPhone 14 lineup at Smart Stores nationwide and online from October 7-14.

“We are excited to finally bring the much-awaited iPhone 14 to our subscribers with our best offers so they can make the most of its advanced features and take their mobile experience to the next level powered by Smart, the Philippines' fastest and best mobile network,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business-Individual at Smart.

Get the iPhone 14 starting at Plan 999

The all-new iPhone 14 is best experienced on Smart Signature Device Plan 999, which comes with monthly 5 GB open access data, Unli AllNet Calls and Texts, 50 minutes PLDT Calls, and a Data Rollover feature, which means all unused data allocation from the previous month will be carried over to the following month.

Under this plan, customers can get the iPhone 14 for only P1,100 per month with a 17,800 Down Payment and a contract period of 24 months.

Customers who are interested in getting the other iPhone 14 variants may avail of the Smart Signature Device Plan 1999, which comes with monthly 15 GB open access data, Unli AllNet Calls and Texts, and 150 minutes PLDT Calls.

With this plan, customers can get the iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) for P1,100 per month with 11,300 one-time cashout; the iPhone 14 Pro (128GB) for P1,300 per month with a one-time cashout of P13,500; or iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) for P1,500 per month with a one-time cashout of P15,600.

Recontracting subscribers also have the option to do full monthly amortization with no down payment, with more exciting offers be announced via Smart’s official social media channels in the coming weeks.

Get a complimentary iPhone 14 Pro with Smart Infinity Plan 5000 or 8000

On the other hand, customers who want the luxury postpaid experience offered by Smart Infinity may pre-order the iPhone 14 Pro (256GB) as a complimentary device with the Smart Infinity Plan 5000 and 8000 starting from Oct. 7 to 13.



The Infinity Plan 5000 and 8000 comes with Unlimited Data, Unlimited AllNet Texts, and Unli AllNet Calls to mobile and landline, and for Plan 8000, a monthly consumable allowance of P2,400. In addition, Infinity members also get exclusive access to a Personal Relationship Manager, the Infinity Dedicated Hotline, Infinity Worldwide Concierge and lifestyle perks and privileges from well-curated brand partners to suit their interests and needs. For more information on the Smart Infinity mobile plans, visit www.smart.com.ph/Infinity.

Dual SIM (nano-SIM & eSIM)

The new iPhone 14 line-up supports both the physical nano-SIM and eSIM feature. Smart eSIM is capable of storing subscribers' network configurations and enabling them to access the Smart network and services.

Philippines’ best mobile network

Customers can make the most of the latest iPhones powered by Smart, the first and only local mobile operator to be recognized as the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. To earn this citation, Smart dominated two crucial Ookla Speedtest Awards categories, namely Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage, in Q1-Q2 2022.

Subscribers from other telco providers can now make the Smart move and experience the fastest network from Smart without changing their number via Mobile Number Portability (MNP). To switch to Smart, subscribers can visit x.smart/switch, head to the nearest Smart Store, or log in to the GigaLife App.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/iPhone14