Coco Mama expands Save Our Coconuts commitment to 1,000,000 seedlings

Two years after launching Save Our Coconuts, Coco Mama scales up its support for Filipino coconut farmers in partnership with HOPE and Vita Coco.

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Mama is expanding its Save Our Coconuts commitment tenfold, from 100,000 to 1,000,000 quality coconut seedlings over the next five years.

Implemented in partnership with HOPE and Vita Coco, the expanded program aims to help replace aging coconut trees, support Filipino coconut farmers and improve long-term farm productivity.

Since launching Save Our Coconuts in 2024, Coco Mama has donated 40,000 quality seedlings to farming communities. The program’s next phase will build on that progress by combining seedling distribution with farmer training, proper planting practices and support for establishing and maintaining new trees.

“Tumatanda at hindi na namumunga ang mga puno ng niyog kaya nakakaapekto ito sa kita ng ating mga magsasaka. Importante at mahalaga na may gawin tayo dito.” said Bryan Lingan, AVP and general manager for Coco Mama at Century Pacific Food Inc.

Scaling up support for coconut farmers

Approximately 20% of Philippine coconut trees are considered senile, meaning their productivity has significantly declined. For farmers who depend on these trees for their livelihood, lower yields can also mean lower income.

Replanting offers a path forward, but smallholder farmers with limited resources must invest today and wait several years before new trees become productive. Save Our Coconuts helps address this challenge by making quality seedlings more accessible and providing farmers with the knowledge and support needed to care for them.

“Every coconut tree that we plant is also planting opportunity, resilience and dignity. and planting hope for a farmer, for a family and for the next generation of Filipinos.” said Nadine Dorego, marketing manager at HOPE: Business for Good.

Marking World Coconut Day in GenSan

Coco Mama announced the expanded commitment on World Coconut Day in General Santos City, where brand ambassador Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo joined local farmers and representatives from HOPE, Vita Coco, Century Pacific Agricultural Ventures, Inc. (CPAVI) and the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) for a ceremonial planting activity.

Members of the farming community shared their experiences and the realities affecting the productivity of their farms and livelihoods.

On how she decides which products to support, Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo explained, "Pinipili ko ang nagbibigay-balik sa kapwa Pilipino dahil binibigyan nito ang tao ng pag-asang mabuhay nang tama, payak, at tapat sa sarili.

The expanded commitment represents a long-term investment in the farms and communities behind the country’s coconut industry. Its success will be measured not only by the number of seedlings distributed, but also by what those seedlings can become: productive trees, stronger farms and a more sustainable future for Filipino coconut farmers.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Coco Mama. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.