Halfway through his term, Marcos makes more infrastructure promises

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (C) joins Senate President Chiz Escudero (L) and Speaker of the House Martin Romualdez (R) in the upper rostrum after delivering his speech during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives on July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. made major infrastructure promises midway through his presidency during his fourth State of the Nation Address.

One of these promises include the extension of the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) from Batangas to Quezon will be finished in 2026, trimming down travel time by three hours.

The extension reaches from Sto. Tomas, Batangas to Tiaong, Quezon.

“Kapag natapos ang buong proyekto, ang dating apat na oras na biyahe, magiging isang oras na lang,” Marcos said in State of the Nation Address.

(Once the whole project is done, what used to be a four hour journey will be just one hour.)

Marcos ordered the Department of Transportation and Department of Public Works and HIghways to make sure that the project is finished properly.

For Mindanao, Marcos promised to improve transportation in Cagayan De Oro, Davao and General Santos under the Mindanao Transport Connectivity Improvement Project.

The president also touted the Nalil-Sikkiat Bridge in Tawi-Tawi, which has since been opened.

The Malassa-Lupa Pula will also be finished in 2026, Marcos said.

Marcos’ promises did not end there. Before the year ends, Marcos said that the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge will begin construction. The bridge is 30 kilometers long, and will cross Manila bay.

Travel from Marivels to Naic will be trimmed down to 45 minutes from five hours, Marcos vowed.

The Philippine National Railways Bicol Line which was damaged by cyclone Kristine will also be strengthened, as well as the Binahan bridge.