'Mahiya naman kayo': Marcos vows raps vs execs tagged in failed flood projects

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos delivers his speech during the State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives in Manila on July 28, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told corrupt government leaders to be ashamed of themselves following the rampant failure of flood projects.

Marcos said that he inspected the flood projects and saw how ineffective they were against cyclones Crising, Dante and Emong, as well as the southwest monsoon rains.

“Huwag na po tayong magkunwari. Alam naman ng buong madla na nagkaka-racket sa mga proyekto. Mga kickback, mga initiative, errata, SOP (standard operating procedure), for the boys. Kaya sa mga nakikipagsabwatan upang kunin ang pondo ng bayan at nakawin ang kinabukasan ng ating mga mamamayan, mahiya naman kayo sa inyong kapwa Pilipino!” he said in his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 28.

(Let’s not play pretend. The masses know that there are side gigs in these projects. The kickbacks, the initiatives, the errata, the SOP for the boys. So for those who would collude to steal the future of our citizens, you should have shame!)

The president said that in the coming months, there will be charges filed against those found connected to anomalous deals.

Marcos has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways to submit a list of all the flood control projects across all the regions within the last three years.

“The Regional Project Monitoring Committee shall examine that list of projects and give a report on those that have been failures, those that were not finished, and those that are alleged to be ghost projects,” Marcos said.

This list will be available to the public so that people will know what these projects are and possibly help with the probe.

“At the same time, there will be an audit and performance review regarding these projects to check and make sure and to know how your money was spent,” he said.

Widespread flooding across the country has become a repeated problem under Marcos, with lawmakers stuck in a cycle of asking the executive what has happened with the billions of pesos of funding given for flood management.