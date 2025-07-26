World teams up with Philippine developers to build apps

MANILA, Philippines — Tools for Humanity, the team behind World, is deepening its presence in Southeast Asia by partnering with developers in the Philippines to build locally relevant Mini Apps and proof-of-human tools aimed at securing digital spaces in the age of AI.

“The Philippines has one of the world’s most digitally engaged populations,” said Tiago Sada, chief product officer at Tools for Humanity.

A former fintech founder, Sada now leads product development for World’s global network, focused on building secure and inclusive digital infrastructure.

“We’re excited to work with developers and partners here to co-create Mini Apps, designed by Filipinos for Filipinos, that promote trust and usability online,” Sada said.

World’s move comes as AI-fueled scams, identity theft and fraud surge across global platforms, creating pressure for more secure and verifiable digital ecosystems. With its fast-growing middle class and high mobile penetration, the Philippines is seen as a strategic testbed for innovation, particularly in emerging markets where tech adoption is rapid but online protections remain uneven.

The company’s Mini Apps ecosystem, which offers users lightweight digital services built on proof-of-human verification, is gaining traction in markets where access to traditional banking and government infrastructure is limited.

By tapping into local developer networks, World aims to build products that are not only technically robust but also culturally and economically relevant — bridging gaps in trust, access and inclusion.

This expansion reflects World’s broader strategy: scaling through deep integration in emerging tech ecosystems and building trust-first infrastructure tailored to local needs. By enabling regional developers to lead innovation, World positions itself not just as a global platform, but as one shaped by the communities it serves.