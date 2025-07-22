^

LIST: Flights canceled on July 22 due to habagat

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 11:12am
LIST: Flights canceled on July 22 due to habagat
A file photo of airplanes on the ground.
Rudy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — The  Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has announced several canceled flights due to the southwest monsoon or habagat on Tuesday, July 22.

While there is no tropical cyclone inside the Philippine area of responsibility, the habagat is currently battering most of the country with continuous rainfall. Authorities are also monitoring at least three low-pressure areas.  

Here is the list of canceled flights for Tuesday, July 22: 

Cebu Pacific Air

  • 5J 744: Manila - Hanoi 
  • 5J 745: Hanoi - Manila 
  • 5J 747: Hanoi – Manila
  • 5J 901: Manila - Caticlan 
  • 5J 902: Caticlan - Manila

Philippine Airlines 

  • PR 593: Manila – Hanoi
  • PR 594: Hanoi – Manila

Diverted flight

  • Cebu Pacific Air
  • CEB193: Cauayan - Manila 
    • Diverted to Clark 

Air Asia

  • APG608: Bacolod – Manila
    • Diverted to Iloilo

Private

  • MEDIC5157: Mactan – Manila
    • Returned to Mactan

“Passengers are advised to regularly check flight status with their respective airlines,” the CAAP said. 

In a Facebook post, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s management advised flyers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. They are also advised to allow extra travel time before heading to the airport due to traffic caused by the floods. 

