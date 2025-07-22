LIST: Flights canceled on July 22 due to habagat

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has announced several canceled flights due to the southwest monsoon or habagat on Tuesday, July 22.

While there is no tropical cyclone inside the Philippine area of responsibility, the habagat is currently battering most of the country with continuous rainfall. Authorities are also monitoring at least three low-pressure areas.

Here is the list of canceled flights for Tuesday, July 22:

Cebu Pacific Air

5J 744: Manila - Hanoi

5J 745: Hanoi - Manila

5J 747: Hanoi – Manila

5J 901: Manila - Caticlan

5J 902: Caticlan - Manila

Philippine Airlines

PR 593: Manila – Hanoi

PR 594: Hanoi – Manila

Diverted flight

Cebu Pacific Air

CEB193: Cauayan - Manila Diverted to Clark



Air Asia

APG608: Bacolod – Manila Diverted to Iloilo



Private

MEDIC5157: Mactan – Manila Returned to Mactan



“Passengers are advised to regularly check flight status with their respective airlines,” the CAAP said.

In a Facebook post, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport’s management advised flyers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. They are also advised to allow extra travel time before heading to the airport due to traffic caused by the floods.