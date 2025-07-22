Monsoon rains to hammer Metro Manila, Luzon until Thursday

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon (habagat) is set to continue bringing heavy to moderate rainfall across Metro Manila, parts of Luzon, and portions of Visayas over the next three days, according to state weather bureau PAGASA's advisory early Tuesday morning, July 22.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA warned of significant rainfall through Thursday, July 24.

Rainfall outlook through Thursday. On Tuesday, July 22, Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal and Occidental Mindoro are forecast to receive 100 to 200 millimeters of rain. Meanwhile, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Laguna, and Quezon can expect 50 to 100 millimeters.

The heavy downpour is predicted to continue on Wednesday, July 23, with 100 to 200 millimeters of rainfall anticipated in Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, and Occidental Mindoro.

Areas including Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Negros Occidental are expected to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall.

By Thursday, July 24, the monsoon will continue to affect parts of Northern and Central Luzon and Occidental Mindoro, with 100 to 200 millimeters of rain forecast for Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Apayao, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Aklan, and Antique may experience 50 to 100 millimeters of rain.

PAGASA noted that rainfall could be higher in mountainous and elevated areas, and previous rainfall might worsen the impact in some locations. Residents in affected areas should prepare for potential flooding and landslides.

Two LPAs. Alongside the monsoon, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Adrina noted in his 5 a.m. forecast that one of two low-pressure areas currently being monitored by PAGASA may develop into a tropical cyclone.

One LPA was last spotted at 3 a.m. east of Cagayan, while the other was seen east of Central Luzon.

"Depending on the development of the low-pressure area, the effect of the southwest monsoon may continue affecting most of Luzon and Visayas," Badrina said, adding that Mindanao is expected to see isolated thunderstorms.

"If either of the two LPAs develops into a tropical cyclone, it's unlikely to make landfall because its movement is northward," the PAGASA weather specialist added.

Weather advisories vs heavy rainfall warnings. PAGASA's weather advisories cover a 24-hour time frame and are issued at the provincial level to provide general guidance on potential weather disturbances.

In contrast, a heavy rainfall warning offers short-term forecasts that are valid for the next two to three hours.

These warnings are issued at the municipal level and utilize Doppler radar to monitor real-time rainfall intensity. Class suspensions, according to PAGASA, must be based on the heavy rainfall warnings issued by PAGASA regional services divisions.