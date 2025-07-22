^

Headlines

Monsoon rains to hammer Metro Manila, Luzon until Thursday

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 6:48am

MANILA, Philippines — The southwest monsoon (habagat) is set to continue bringing heavy to moderate rainfall across Metro Manila, parts of Luzon, and portions of Visayas over the next three days, according to state weather bureau PAGASA's advisory early Tuesday morning, July 22.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory, PAGASA warned of significant rainfall through Thursday, July 24.

Rainfall outlook through Thursday. On Tuesday, July 22, Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal and Occidental Mindoro are forecast to receive 100 to 200 millimeters of rain. Meanwhile, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Laguna, and Quezon can expect 50 to 100 millimeters.

The heavy downpour is predicted to continue on Wednesday, July 23, with 100 to 200 millimeters of rainfall anticipated in Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, and Occidental Mindoro. 

Areas including Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras and Negros Occidental are expected to receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall.

By Thursday, July 24, the monsoon will continue to affect parts of Northern and Central Luzon and Occidental Mindoro, with 100 to 200 millimeters of rain forecast for Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Apayao, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Aklan, and Antique may experience 50 to 100 millimeters of rain.

PAGASA noted that rainfall could be higher in mountainous and elevated areas, and previous rainfall might worsen the impact in some locations. Residents in affected areas should prepare for potential flooding and landslides.

Two LPAs. Alongside the monsoon, PAGASA weather specialist Obet Adrina noted in his 5 a.m. forecast that one of two low-pressure areas currently being monitored by PAGASA may develop into a tropical cyclone. 

One LPA was last spotted at 3 a.m. east of Cagayan, while the other was seen east of Central Luzon. 

"Depending on the development of the low-pressure area, the effect of the southwest monsoon may continue affecting most of Luzon and Visayas," Badrina said, adding that Mindanao is expected to see isolated thunderstorms. 

"If either of the two LPAs develops into a tropical cyclone, it's unlikely to make landfall because its movement is northward," the PAGASA weather specialist added.

Weather advisories vs heavy rainfall warnings. PAGASA's weather advisories cover a 24-hour time frame and are issued at the provincial level to provide general guidance on potential weather disturbances.

In contrast, a heavy rainfall warning offers short-term forecasts that are valid for the next two to three hours.

These warnings are issued at the municipal level and utilize Doppler radar to monitor real-time rainfall intensity. Class suspensions, according to PAGASA, must be based on the heavy rainfall warnings issued by PAGASA regional services divisions.

HABAGAT

PAGASA

RAINS

WEATHER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine ambassador: Manila can't negotiate Trump's deportation drive
play

Philippine ambassador: Manila can't negotiate Trump's deportation drive

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
For the Philippine ambassador to the United States, there is no stopping the deportations. But Filipinos must be sent home,...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP chief: No gun ban for SONA

PNP chief: No gun ban for SONA

By Emmanuel Tupas | 7 hours ago
Declaring gun bans during major events only affects responsible gun owners, according to the Philippine National Police....
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz hopes to reclaim Senate presidency

Chiz hopes to reclaim Senate presidency

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 7 hours ago
Sen. Francis Escudero remains hopeful of reclaiming the Senate presidency in the 20th Congress, while emphasizing that the...
Headlines
fbtw
Pasig court denies bail for Quiboloy, KOJC co-accused in trafficking case

Pasig court denies bail for Quiboloy, KOJC co-accused in trafficking case

By Ian Laqui | 13 hours ago
The court ruled that the prosecution had successfully shown strong evidence of guilt, making bail not a matter of right....
Headlines
fbtw
20 pages down: Meta begins purge of FB influencers promoting illegal online gambling

20 pages down: Meta begins purge of FB influencers promoting illegal online gambling

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
Meta has begun cracking down on Facebook pages promoting illegal online gambling. A digital advocacy group said the pages...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TikTok rolls out new features to promote teenagers&rsquo; safety

TikTok rolls out new features to promote teenagers’ safety

By Janvic Mateo | 7 hours ago
Short-form video platform TikTok has rolled out new features to promote the safety of teenagers while allowing their continued...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara: Donate blood, save lives

VP Sara: Donate blood, save lives

By Evelyn Macairan | 7 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte encouraged the public yesterday to take part in this month’s blood donation drive “to...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines open to having US ammunition facility in Subic

By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
The US Congress has directed the State Department and the Pentagon to authorize the production of ammunition in the Philippines in partnership with local manufacturers.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to clarify government position on ICC

Marcos urged to clarify government position on ICC

By Janvic Mateo | 7 hours ago
Citing a disparity between words and actions, a lawyer representing victims of the Duterte administration’s deadly campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with