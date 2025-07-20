Learning leadership lessons

Hindsight is always 20/20, and history serves as an invaluable teacher. Reflecting on his career journey, Matthew C. Read offers valuable insights that current and emerging leaders should consider.

I learned that true success doesn’t just come from emulating others’ successes; it involves understanding and learning from their mistakes. The reasoning is simple: we don’t have the time to make every mistake ourselves. Reflecting on the insights shared by Matthew C. Read is so beneficial. Here are his critical reflections:

Embracing discomfort is crucial for growth

For over five years, Michael thrived in an executive role focused on innovating processes through technology in the banking sector. He enjoyed the projects and the colleagues who enriched his professional life. However, over time, he found himself settling into a comfort zone. It became clear that when challenges plateau and the learning curve flattens, it signals the need to pivot or explore new avenues.

As Michael and his team began automating more tasks through technology, they had more time for strategic projects. Eventually, they transformed a significant part of the organization, saving countless hours in weekly reporting. However, with these accomplishments came a realization: Michael needed to seek out more critical challenges to continue growing. This is vital for any professional — when growth slows down, it’s time to push beyond the comfort zone.

Career paths are rarely linear, and success often involves zigzagging or even temporarily stepping down the ladder. Each step offers valuable insights that can help you navigate your career more effectively. Reflecting on his experience, Michael underscores the importance of embracing discomfort as a catalyst for growth.

Become your own best advocate

One of the most critical lessons Michael learned is the necessity of becoming your own advocate. Early in his career, Michael believed hard work alone would lead to recognition and opportunities. It took years for him to realize that he needed to document his achievements actively and regularly discuss them with leadership, articulating his career aspirations clearly.

This proactive approach leads to more meaningful performance discussions and acts as a roadmap for career advancement. Without explicitly expressing your goals, you miss out on essential feedback that can help you identify blind spots and areas for improvement.

Karen Fraser, director of products and technology at PwC, emphasizes this: you must communicate your aspirations to receive the guidance needed to achieve them.

In essence, becoming your own best advocate means taking charge of your narrative. It means ensuring that your contributions are recognized and that your career trajectory aligns with your personal and professional goals.

Network with people who are not like you

Another critical lesson is the importance of strategic networking. Early in Michael’s career, he thought he was networking effectively by participating in employee resource groups, industry-specific professional development organizations, and his alumni chapter. However, Michael later realized that these networks were too insular to sustain the vision he had for himself.

Christian McKenzie, a venture capitalist and director at Lofty Ventures, shares a similar experience. He discovered that networking with people who didn’t look like him, worked in different fields, and came from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds was essential. This broader network provided access to rooms he couldn’t previously enter and created opportunities to expand his reach significantly.

The “network effect” of connecting with diverse individuals is invaluable for career advancement. By stepping outside of your comfort zone and engaging with people who offer different perspectives, you broaden your horizons and create new opportunities for growth and success.

See mistakes as stepping stones to success

Reflecting on his journey as a corporate strategy leader, Michael embraces a profound truth: mistakes aren’t detours; they’re stepping stones to success.

Early in his career, Michael led a project that failed to deliver the expected results. Initially disheartened, he soon realized that this failure was not the end but a pivot point. It pushed him to reassess, innovate, and ultimately create a more robust strategy, which led to recognition and new opportunities.

His experience teaches us to embrace failure as friends, not foes. Through our mistakes, we learn and grow. Every misstep is an opportunity to refine our approach and build resilience. Growth often comes from the most unexpected challenges and changes.

So there. These are valuable lessons for current and aspiring leaders. It would be wise to reflect on these insights, strategize thoughtfully, and apply them to your leadership journey to foster growth and success.

