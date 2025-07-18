Metro Manila minimum wage hike takes effect today, July 18

A worker balances amongst steel bars on a building under construction in Manila on October 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers that Friday, July 18, marks the start of the implementation of the P50 daily minimum wage hike in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Effective today, 18 July 2025, minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region (NCR) will receive a P50 daily wage increase under Wage Order No. NCR-26—raising the minimum wage to P695 for the non-agriculture sector and P658 for those in agriculture, retail/service, and small manufacturing establishments,” the DOF said on a Facebook post.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission estimated that the increase adds around P1,100 per month for workers with a five-day workweek.

Those who work six days a week are expected to take home an additional P1,300 monthly.

“Under the new rate, non-agriculture workers will have a monthly take-home pay of about P15,247 to P18,216 for a five-day and six-day workweek,” DOLE said in a previous statement.

The NCR’s minimum wage hike comes amid Congress’ failure to pass a legislated wage increase.

In the 19th Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate approved separate versions of a wage hike bill, but failed to reconcile them. Several lawmakers have since refiled the measure in the 20th Congress.