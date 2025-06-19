^

Business

BIR eyes PPP for QR tracker of illicit cigarettes

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 19, 2025 | 12:00am
BIR eyes PPP for QR tracker of illicit cigarettes
During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum yesterday, Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said the agency remains in the process of improving its verification system via the planned QR tracker.
Pixabay / File

“Once you open your camera and scan it, it will direct you to a website and then we can see all the details of the products. We can track the producer or the country where it came from if it’s imported.”

MANILA, Philippines — The digital track and trace system that the public can use to spot whether a certain cigarette and vape product is illicit or not will undergo a public-private partnership (PPP) and is targeted for rollout next year.

During the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum yesterday, Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. said the agency remains in the process of improving its verification system via the planned QR tracker.

Currently, the BIR uses the Internal Revenue Stamp Integrated System (IRSIS) on cigarettes to determine whether excise taxes have been paid. Only the bureau has its own unique device that monitors the commodity.

Now, the planned QR system will allow the public to check whether a product is legitimate or not using their cellphones with all the details going into the system that will enable the BIR to monitor and track a certain commodity.

The BIR floated the idea as early as 2023. The agency wants to put the system in place this year but it encountered delays in the procurement.

“The amount involved is quite big, that’s why it has to undergo NEDA (now Department of Economy, Planning and Development) approval,” Lumagui said.

He said the feasibility study is also up for approval of the Department of Finance, as well as the changes in the terms of reference.

“We are hoping that the full implementation can be done next year,” Lumagui said.

The QR system will allow the BIR to determine where illicit trade of excisable products are concentrated.

It will also address the issue of certain manufacturers pretending to be exporters to escape tax liabilities.

Lumagui said all registered ‘sin’ products would have distinguishing marks through QR codes and stamps to determine legitimacy.

“Once you open your camera and scan it, it will direct you to a website and then we can see all the details of the products. We can track the producer or the country where it came from if it’s imported,” Lumagui said.

The system not only targets to improve BIR collections but also to make enforcement easier.

BIR

PPP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maynilad, Manila water contracts extended to 2047

Maynilad, Manila water contracts extended to 2047

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The concession agreements of Maynilad Water Services and Manila Water Company have been extended by 10 years, the Department...
Business
fbtw
Philippines to roll out fuel aid if Mideast tensions escalate

Philippines to roll out fuel aid if Mideast tensions escalate

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is eyeing the deployment of fuel subsidies to cushion the impact of rising oil prices triggered...
Business
fbtw
Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list

Fortune 500: Notable Philippine companies on Southeast Asia list

10 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. holds the Top 10 spot in a list that has expanded to 40 companies, with two newcomers and at least three...
Business
fbtw

Free? Cheaper? Accessible internet?

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Wow! In a short two and a half years, or by 2028, according to Information and Communications Secretary Henry Aguda, Filipinos will have more access to “free” WiFi and “cheaper” internet as...
Business
fbtw
Sideways trading seen amid Middle East tensions

Sideways trading seen amid Middle East tensions

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
The local stock market is likely to trade sideways once again this week as investors are expected to remain cautious amid...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSE wants more OFWs to invest in stock market

PSE wants more OFWs to invest in stock market

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. wants to tap on the vast number of Filipinos abroad to help boost the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Extended US tariff pause to benefit Philippines, says DTI

Extended US tariff pause to benefit Philippines, says DTI

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
An extension of the deadline set by the United States to complete talks on reciprocal tariffs and the 10-percent levy currently...
Business
fbtw

Support for the seniors

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
A landmark bill that could have transformed the lives of over nine million Filipino senior citizens failed to pass before the 19th Congress adjourned. House Bill 10423 sought to provide a universal social pension...
Business
fbtw
ACEN goes all-in on RE

ACEN goes all-in on RE

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is divesting its remaining diesel assets as part of a bold strategy to fully transition to renewable...
Business
fbtw
Shakey&rsquo;s Quezon City branches open job prospects for seniors, PWDs

Shakey’s Quezon City branches open job prospects for seniors, PWDs

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. is teaming with the Quezon City government to create job opportunities for senior...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with