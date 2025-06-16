^

Business

Maharlika mulls investment in Agila satellite

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC) is keen on supporting the government’s plan to procure the Philippines its own satellite internet that would narrow the digital gap in the countryside.

MIC, the country’s wealth fund manager, may invest next in digital infrastructure, particularly in the management of a geostationary satellite that would solely serve the Philippines.

MIC president and CEO Rafael Consing Jr. said he wants to hear the proposal of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to operate Agila, the country’s first sovereign satellite.

“The plan to operate the country’s first sovereign satellite is a particularly compelling initiative. This project aligns perfectly with Maharlika’s mandate to invest in critical infrastructure that can drive national development,” Consing told The STAR.

The DICT is talking to Starlink rival Astranis about the possibility of buying the bandwidth of geosatellite Agila, which was launched into space last year. The satellite is capable of reaching 10 million Filipinos in 30,000 barangays.

Information Undersecretary Paul Mercado said the DICT was at first reluctant to invest in Agila, as its bandwidth is too costly for an agency with a budget of a little over P10 billion.

Upon the appointment of Information Secretary Henry Aguda, the DICT engaged Astranis again to ask for a discount in the original price, and it was able to have it reduced by at least a third.

Now that the cost is trimmed, the DICT wants to tap MIC in financing the acquisition of bandwidth from Agila.

Mercado said buying the entire bandwidth of Agila would allow the DICT to beam internet anywhere in the Philippines. This would help the government in its efforts to bring connectivity to remote areas and expedite delivery of public services.

“When Astranis understood our issue, they said they could offer it to us cheaper. I don’t want to preempt this because we have yet to finalize the details, but we might involve Maharlika in this initiative,” Mercado told The STAR.

In response, Consing said the MIC is ready to support the DICT in this project, underscoring the urgency of connecting as many Filipinos as possible to the internet.

“We see digital infrastructure as a vital area for investment with the potential for significant and long-term returns for the nation, (so) we look forward to potentially engaging with the DICT on this further,” Consing said.

Based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the country’s digital economy went up by eight percent to P2.25 trillion last year, from P2.09 trillion in 2023.

As a result, the sector expanded its share of the economy, measured as gross domestic product, to 8.5 percent. Further, it provided livelihood to 11.3 million Filipinos, accounting for 23 percent of total national employment.

The country’s digital economy was composed largely of digital-enabling infrastructure at P1.88 trillion. This was followed by e-commerce (13.5 percent), digital content and media (2.4 percent) and government services (0.3 percent).

With its trillion-peso impact to the economy, the DICT is aiming to grow internet penetration to 60 percent of households by 2028 as set in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028.

MIC, for its part, is still growing the fund’s portfolio of investments using its starting capital of P125 billion from state-run banks and government equity.

Currently, MIC’s investment book includes the 20-percent stake in the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and the $76.4-million loan to Makilala Mining Co. Inc.

INVESTMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNR set to revive Bicol-Quezon trips

PNR set to revive Bicol-Quezon trips

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Philippine National Railways (PNR) has committed to revive rail services between Quezon and Camarines Sur following the...
Business
fbtw
PNR focused on railway program

PNR focused on railway program

By Marianne V. Go | 3 days ago
Philippine National Railways chairman Michael Ted Macapagal remains focused on helping achieve President Marcos’ development...
Business
fbtw

Oil prices at $120

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Oil prices posted their biggest single-day gain in more than two years as Israel launched air strikes against Iran, causing fears that a wider conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global oil supplies. ...
Business
fbtw
Bankers group expresses support for new DICT chief

Bankers group expresses support for new DICT chief

15 hours ago
Bankers nationwide have aired their support for the new leadership of the Department of Information and Communications Technology...
Business
fbtw

Four sons and four seasons

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A wise father once knew it was time to pass on one of life’s most important lessons to his four sons, not with speeches or commands, but through experience. He wanted them to understand that wisdom is not found...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OceanaGold to spend $5 million for Philippines exploration

OceanaGold to spend $5 million for Philippines exploration

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Australian-Canadian miner OceanaGold Philippines Inc. (OGPI) said it plans to spend $5 million (about P280 million) for exploration...
Business
fbtw

BSP New Clark City project back on track

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced that its New Clark City complex is back on track following the completion of detailed design plans, paving the way for the next phase of the project.
Business
fbtw
Government reforms free internet project

Government reforms free internet project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Midway into the Marcos administration, the government is switching up its approach to achieve universal connectivity, this...
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt rises to $147 billion

Foreign debt rises to $147 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding external debt climbed to $146.74 billion as of end-March, driven mainly by fresh borrowings...
Business
fbtw
Maya on hot streak, extends profit run

Maya on hot streak, extends profit run

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Maya Group continues its hot streak, with the all-in-one money platform sustaining its profitability as of last month.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with