BingoPlus introduces new feature to enhance user experience

MANILA, Philippines — Digital entertainment platform BingoPlus, an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp., is introducing a new feature to further improve the user experience.

With its new delay compensation guarantee feature, BingoPlus aims to give customers more confidence and peace of mind by offering compensation when an eligible fast withdrawal exceeds its applicable processing time.

Eligible customers may claim compensation equal to 100 percent of their withdrawal amount, up to P5,000 per transaction, through the new feature.

BingoPlus said applicable processing times depend on the payment method and customer’s VIP level.

Customers can check the processing time for their withdrawal and track its progress through the BingoPlus app.

Once an eligible fast withdrawal exceeds its processing time, BingoPlus said a delay compensation notice will appear, and customers can tap claim to submit their request.

Claims are subject to eligibility requirements and applicable terms and conditions.

BingoPlus said the added layer of protection reflects its commitment to putting customers first and making the withdrawal experience more transparent, secure and reliable.

It said claims are subject to eligibility requirements and applicable terms and conditions.

“BingoPlus’ efforts to improve the customer experience extend beyond the fast withdrawal process,” it said.

“With further improvements to customer service and VIP support planned in the coming months, BingoPlus continues to build an experience where every improvement adds up to more for its customers,” it added.

BingoPlus was launched in January 2022, introducing the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform.