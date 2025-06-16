Next Robinsons estate rising in Taguig

RLC is planning to transform its massive 22-hectare property in Taguig as its next destination estate project, boosting the company’s growing destination estate portfolio consisting of the 31-hectare Bridgetowne in Pasig and Quezon City, the 18-hectare Sierra Valley Gardens in Rizal and 200-hectare Montclair in Pampanga.

MANILA, Philippines — Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) has its sights on building its next destination estate in Taguig City.

“We were able to pick up 22 hectares of land in Fort Bonifacio. We have two blocks there, adjacent blocks. One is 16.5 hectares and then we also got an additional 6.1 hectares, so 22 hectares of developable land that should be our next destination estate,” RLC president and CEO Mybelle Aragon-GoBio said.

She said the company has completed the conceptual master plan for the planned destination estate and is currently working on its detailed engineering.

“So we’re looking at commencing with the land development by the latter half of the year,” Aragon-GoBio said.

RLC in August last year announced that it is joining forces with the state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) to develop a new mixed-use project in Taguig City.

The project, called the Bonifacio Capital District, will be developed on a prime 6.2-hectare property in Taguig City.

The RLC-BCDA project is aimed at elevating urban living in Metro Manila by combining residential, commercial, office, hotel and recreational spaces into a sustainable community.

It is ideally positioned near major thoroughfares such as Lawton Avenue, Chino Roces Extension and the South Luzon Expressway as well as schools, hospitals and commercial centers.

The development will also be in the immediate vicinity of the Lawton station for the Metro Manila Subway Project, a 33-kilometer underground railway that will enhance connectivity between East Valenzuela in the north to Bicutan in the south.

Since its incorporation in 1980, RLC has built a stellar portfolio of residential, commercial and retail real estate developments.

“Our destination estates are becoming increasingly vibrant as we bring to life more integrated live, work, play and inspire offerings, creating dynamic communities that serve as catalyst for inclusive growth and long-term value,” Aragon-GoBio said.