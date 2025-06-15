Four sons and four seasons

A wise father once knew it was time to pass on one of life’s most important lessons to his four sons, not with speeches or commands, but through experience. He wanted them to understand that wisdom is not found in snap judgments or shallow assumptions but in patience, perspective and compassion.

To make this truth unforgettable, he sent each of his sons to observe a distant pear tree each during a different season. The first son journeyed to the tree in winter, the second in spring, the third in summer, and the fourth in autumn.

When they had all returned, the father gathered them and asked what they had seen.

The first son grimaced, recalling a lifeless, twisted tree. “It looked ugly and dead,” he said.

“No, it wasn’t!” the second son objected. “When I saw it, it was full of green buds, alive with promise.”

The third son lit up as he described the summer beauty blossoming in full bloom, with fragrance in the air. “It was the most beautiful tree I’ve ever seen.”

The fourth son smiled and added, “You all missed the best part. When I saw it in fall, it was heavy with fruit – rich, sweet, nourishing.”

Their father listened quietly, then said with a gentle smile, “You are all right. Each of you saw only one season in the life of that tree.”

He continued by saying: “Just like the tree, people and life itself cannot be truly understood in a single moment. We should not judge by one difficult season. Growth, beauty and fruitfulness all come in their own time. Don’t let a hard winter convince you that spring isn’t coming.”

He told them to stay strong during difficult times and not give up too soon. “If you give up in the cold, you’ll miss the joy and harvest ahead. Life calls for resilience, faith and patience.”

This simple but powerful story – credited to anonymity – teaches a truth we all must remember, especially as fathers.

A man’s character is not revealed in comfort but in challenge. True nature is seen not in the summer of success but in the winter of struggle.

In my own life in business, leadership, and personal circles – I’ve seen people falter when their “winter” came. Once-trusted figures gave in to dishonesty, fear, or pride when pressure mounted.

But I’ve also seen the overlooked rise with strength and integrity, becoming unshakable when everything seemed uncertain.

As Scripture says, “Man looks at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7). Only God sees the whole story – past, present, and future. That’s why I put my trust in Him.

Life is a journey through ever-changing seasons.

One day, you’ll look in the mirror and barely recognize the older face staring back. But keep learning. A teachable spirit will keep your mind sharp and your heart young.

One day, our children will grow up and leave, and the house will feel too quiet. That’s why we must nurture our marriages now – so love lasts through every season of change.

Trends will shift, styles will evolve, and tastes will change. But our values must remain steady.

Let integrity, kindness, humility, and faithfulness be your compass. You’ll face betrayal, disappointments, and detours – but let it never be your character that breaks trust.

Be the steady one. Be the honest one. Be the one others can count on.

This Father’s Day, let’s carry this message with us:

Face each season with wisdom and courage.

Endure the winters.

Celebrate the springs.

Savor the summers.

Reflect on the falls.

And through it all, let gratitude be your foundation – because it is God who gives us the grace to walk through each season with peace, purpose, and quiet strength.

Grow through the seasons. And never stop becoming.

Happy Father’s Day.

* * *

