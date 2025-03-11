Turboprop ban in NAIA up for review

MANILA, Philippines — The government will review its plan to remove turboprops from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in light of concerns that certain provinces may be cut off from Metro Manila.

The Manila Slot Coordination Committee, which includes the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), will reassess its order instructing airlines to pull their turboprops out of NAIA starting March 30.

MIAA general manager Eric Jose Ines said the committee has welcomed new members recently following the appointment of Vince Dizon as transport chief.

Ines said the committee has to let Dizon decide if he wants the turboprop ban to proceed. Dizon may get insights from the new undersecretary for aviation, Jim Sydiongco, who was also added as a member of NAIA’s slot regulator.

“That (turboprop ban in NAIA) was decided already, but again they would have to be reviewed. At least 30 percent of the turboprops would have to go to Clark, but with the new slot committee, I believe that is going to be reviewed,” Ines said.

Pending a review, the largest domestic carriers would have to comply with the directive to transfer 30 percent of their turboprops elsewhere by March 30 and all of them by October.

Cebu Pacific, for one, is relocating Manila flights to Masbate and Siargao to the Clark International Airport by March 30 in adherence to the order.

The policy to take out turboprops was issued for efficiency purposes, dedicating NAIA’s runway for larger aircraft that carry more passengers.

In spite of this, some quarters such as the Ateneo de Naga University reject the policy for its impact on trade and tourism. In a statement, the school said only turboprops are allowed to land at the Naga Airport, and efforts to upgrade its capacity are suffering from political and legal disputes.

If the turboprop ban is implemented, Ateneo said the closest airport to Naga is the Bicol International Airport in Daraga, Albay, which is three hours away by land. Similarly, land travel between Naga and Metro Manila takes at least 10 hours, and goes up to 15 hours if the weather is bad.

Ateneo said the plan to prohibit turboprops in NAIA would cut off Naga and the entire province of Camarines Sur from air travel to Metro Manila.

As such, the policy may impact trade and investments in Camarines Sur, affecting the province’s tourism as well, especially as it is known for pilgrimages during the Peñafrancia festival.