DA declares Camarines Norte free of bird flu

Avian influenza tumama sa Camarines Norte This photograph shows ducks in the force-feeding room at a duck fattening workshop in Pouillon, southwestern France, on September 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Camarines Norte is now free of bird flu, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Wednesday, March 5, after efforts to contain the highly infectious disease.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the province regained its avian influenza-free status following control measures implemented by local authorities.

A case of bird flu, subtype H5N2, was detected in a backyard duck farm in Talisay in December 2024. In January, the World Organization for Animal Health said the virus was detected in 15 out of 428 backyard ducks in the province.

In response, the provincial government culled affected poultry, disinfected the area, imposed movement restrictions, and enhanced surveillance, in line with the Avian Influenza Protection Program.

The DA said laboratory testing with RT-PCR was conducted within a one- and seven-kilometer radius of the affected farm and returned negative results for bird flu.

After 28 days with no new cases — following culling and disinfection — the province met the World Organization for Animal Health’s criteria for avian influenza-free status.

“Camarines Norte’s swift and effective disease management has not only prevented further spread but also restored confidence in the province’s poultry industry and reinforced public trust in local food security,” the DA said in a statement.

Avian flu has been detected worldwide, prompting the DA to temporarily ban bird imports from affected countries, such as New Zealand in early January.