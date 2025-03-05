^

Business

DA declares Camarines Norte free of bird flu

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
March 5, 2025 | 5:55pm
DA declares Camarines Norte free of bird flu
Avian influenza tumama sa Camarines Norte This photograph shows ducks in the force-feeding room at a duck fattening workshop in Pouillon, southwestern France, on September 6, 2022.
AFP / Gaizka Iroz

MANILA, Philippines — Camarines Norte is now free of bird flu, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced on Wednesday, March 5, after efforts to contain the highly infectious disease.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the province regained its avian influenza-free status following control measures implemented by local authorities.

A case of bird flu, subtype H5N2, was detected in a backyard duck farm in Talisay in December 2024. In January, the World Organization for Animal Health said the virus was detected in 15 out of 428 backyard ducks in the province. 

In response, the provincial government culled affected poultry, disinfected the area, imposed movement restrictions, and enhanced surveillance, in line with the Avian Influenza Protection Program.

The DA said laboratory testing with RT-PCR was conducted within a one- and seven-kilometer radius of the affected farm and returned negative results for bird flu. 

After 28 days with no new cases — following culling and disinfection — the province met the World Organization for Animal Health’s criteria for avian influenza-free status.

“Camarines Norte’s swift and effective disease management has not only prevented further spread but also restored confidence in the province’s poultry industry and reinforced public trust in local food security,” the DA said in a statement. 

Avian flu has been detected worldwide, prompting the DA to temporarily ban bird imports from affected countries, such as New Zealand in early January.

BIRD FLU

BIRD FLU OUTBREAK

CAMARINES NORTE

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Palpak

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
The Department of Transportation must be jinxed. Through the years, over several administrations, it can’t seem to get its projects done on time.
Business
fbtw
Market sustains momentum ahead of inflation data

Market sustains momentum ahead of inflation data

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The local stock market sustained its climb yesterday on optimism toward the country’s February inflation.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific widens lead on expanded routes, fleet

Cebu Pacific widens lead on expanded routes, fleet

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific increased its market share in Philippine air traffic in 2024, carrying 38 percent of passengers...
Business
fbtw
Maharlika readies appointments to NGCP board

Maharlika readies appointments to NGCP board

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
State-run Maharlika Investment Corp. has identified potential candidates for appointment to the board of the National Grid...
Business
fbtw
Shift to cashless toll done this year &ndash; TRB

Shift to cashless toll done this year – TRB

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Toll Regulatory Board is hoping to convince the new transport chief to proceed with enforcing full cashless payments across...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Local salt producers want tighter import rules

Local salt producers want tighter import rules

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 19 hours ago
A local salt industry group has urged the government to implement tighter rules and regulations that would limit the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Tariff Commission starts probe on cement safeguard measure

Tariff Commission starts probe on cement safeguard measure

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The Tariff Commission has launched a formal investigation to determine whether a definitive safeguard duty should be imposed...
Business
fbtw
ACEN bags long-term service contract in Australia

ACEN bags long-term service contract in Australia

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. has bolstered its presence in Australia after securing a multi-year service contract for its large-scale...
Business
fbtw

In pursuit of wealth and health

By Marianne Go | 19 hours ago
It was American essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson who wrote the now famous quote “the first wealth is health.”
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with