Stronger government aid for farmers urged

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 11:41am
Farmers plant rice seedlings for the first cropping season in Mangatarem, Pangasinan on June 30, 2024.
The Philippine STAR / Cesar Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — A former senator is renewing his call for better support for farmers as the government struggles to rein in surging food prices.

In a recent interview on "Toni Talks" with Toni Gonzaga, former Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan recalled how a typhoon devastated his farm, giving him firsthand experience of the hardships Filipino farmers endure.

“I didn’t start out in politics thinking I’d focus on agriculture. But then a typhoon hit my farm and wiped out everything. I experienced firsthand what farmers go through and it changed me,” Pangilinan said.

“It’s not just about food security; it’s about justice for our farmers. Their struggle became my fight,” he added.

Pangilinan previously served as presidential adviser on food security and agricultural modernization under the Aquino administration, overseeing key agencies such as the National Food Authority (NFA), National Irrigation Administration, Philippine Coconut Authority and the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority. His role focused on enhancing food security and modernizing the agricultural sector.

From 2016 to 2022, Pangilinan served as a senator before running as former Vice President Leni Robredo’s running mate in the 2022 elections. He lost to Sara Duterte, daughter of then-President Rodrigo Duterte, while Robredo was defeated by Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Now running as an independent candidate for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, Pangilinan said he still has unfinished work in governance and vowed to continue championing farmers' rights and pushing for agricultural reforms.

“I still have dreams for this country. I want to fight for our farmers, improve education and bring about good governance,” he said.

His renewed push for agricultural reform comes as the country faces a food security emergency, with the government's measures to lower rice prices struggling to take effect. But a farmers' group warned that measures to lower rice prices should not come at the expense of farmers. 

